Florida Gators in the NFL: Pass-catchers emerging and emoting through Week 2
Another dispatch from Shawn Kopelakis, whom I’ve really got to get a byline... I’ve been a part of the Thursday Night Football crew with NFL Network for a few years now. One of the perks of the job has been getting to see former Gators in person. This year, I’m going to do a weekly update focusing on players I see in that game, or if none are playing, I’ll take a broader view around the game.www.alligatorarmy.com
Comments / 0