CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Steelers currently 3.5-point home favorites over the Bengals in Week 3

By Curt Popejoy
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0gKDnN_0c69Pr4q00

This is what happens when you have half your defense banged up, your starting quarterback ailing and you lose a game at home you should have won. The Tipico Sportsbook currently has the Pittsburgh Steelers a lowly -3.5 against the Cincinnati Bengals at home this week.

All four teams in the AFC North currently sit at 1-1 and this game kicks off the division schedule. Pittsburgh cannot afford to drop their first division matchup if they want to get back to the playoffs.

Tipico Sportsbook also has the over/under for Sunday’s game at 43.5. Given how anemic the Steelers offense has been, this move makes a lot of sense. Honestly, I’m not sure where points are going to come for either team, so I would definitely take the under.

I want to pass the question off to you, Steeler Nation. Are you taking the Steelers and giving 3.5 points this week? Or is this one going to be closer than a field goal at Heinz Field? Let us know in the comments.

Gallery

5 Steelers among 122 modern-era nominees for 2022 HOF class

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1xHzj4_0c69Pr4q00

List

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Monday’s Le’Veon Bell News

Le’Veon Bell might be on the verge of joining an NFL roster for the 2021 season. According to the NFL’s workout list, the Baltimore Ravens had the veteran free agent running back in for a try-out on Monday. Bell was one of two running backs who worked out for the...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Steelers Pittsburgh#American Football#3 5 Point Home#The Pittsburgh Steelers#The Cincinnati Bengals#Tipico Sportsbook#Steeler Nation#Hof
The Spun

Steelers Coach Has Brutally Honest Comment On TJ Watt

Last month, Steelers defensive coordinator Keith Butler defended T.J. Watt’s decision to hold out of practice amidst his current contract disputes. Apparently, that decision landed Butler in some trouble with the Pittsburgh front office. When asked if Watt will practice in Week 1, Butler elected to “keep his mouth shut.”
NFL
FanSided

Steelers: Ben Roethlisberger’s injury is a blessing in disguise

The Pittsburgh Steelers could be without Ben Roethlisberger on Sunday afternoon. Could that be a blessing in disguise?. In what’s looking like a sure bet to be Roethlisberger’s last season, the Steelers don’t have much of a backup plan. At least, it would seem that way, as Big Ben’s backups are Mason Rudolph and Dwayne Haskins.
NFL
The Spun

Ben Roethlisberger Has Brutally Honest Message For Steelers Fans

The Pittsburgh Steelers dropped to 1-1 on the season on Sunday, losing to the Las Vegas Raiders, 26-17, at Heinz Field. It was a frustrating day for the Steelers, who were coming off a really impressive win over the Buffalo Bills in Week 1. Pittsburgh’s offense struggled for most of the day, especially in the passing game.
NFL
The Spun

Pittsburgh Steelers Reportedly Signing Veteran Safety

Just a few months after the 2020 season came to a close, the Las Vegas Raiders added a familiar face to their roster this offseason, signing safety Karl Joseph to a new deal. It was a move that clearly received Jon Gruden‘s approval. When asked what Joseph brings to the Raiders’ defense, Gruden said “Leadership. Versatility. And professionalism.”
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Pittsburgh Steelers
NFL Teams
Cincinnati Bengals
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
FanSided

5 bold predictions for the Steelers against the Bengals

Coming off a loss in their home opener to the Las Vegas Raiders, what will the Pittsburgh Steelers do as they try to get back in the win column?. The Steelers woes against the Raiders continued in Week 2. Derek Carr dropped 382 passing yards on the Steelers defense, which was too much to overcome in their 26-17 loss to Las Vegas.
NFL
FanSided

JuJu Smith-Schuster gives off Antonio Brown vibes with IG live (Video)

Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster went on Instagram Live after the team’s 23-16 win over the Buffalo Bills. The Pittsburgh Steelers were given zero chance against the Buffalo Bills, whom many projected to be the favorites to win the AFC championship this season. However, the Steelers got the last laugh thanks to a stellar showing from the defense, walking out of Orchard Park, NY with a 23-16 victory.
NFL
Yardbarker

Bengals Open as Underdogs Against Steelers in Week 3

The Bengals are hoping to bounce back against the Steelers on Sunday following a 20-17 loss to the Bears in Week 2. If they're going to win in Pittsburgh, they'll have to do it as an underdog. The Steelers opened as 4.5-point favorites this week according to SI Sportsbook. The...
NFL
steelersnow.com

Steelers Open as Touchdown Favorites Over Raiders

The Pittsburgh Steelers will host the Las Vegas Raiders at Heinz Field next Sunday, and have opened as touchdown favorites. Pittsburgh is a 6-point favorite over Las Vegas, who will host the Baltimore Ravens on Monday night. In addition, the over/under for the Steelers’ home opener is set at 48...
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

35K+
Followers
72K+
Post
14M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy