Steelers currently 3.5-point home favorites over the Bengals in Week 3

This is what happens when you have half your defense banged up, your starting quarterback ailing and you lose a game at home you should have won. The Tipico Sportsbook currently has the Pittsburgh Steelers a lowly -3.5 against the Cincinnati Bengals at home this week.

All four teams in the AFC North currently sit at 1-1 and this game kicks off the division schedule. Pittsburgh cannot afford to drop their first division matchup if they want to get back to the playoffs.

Tipico Sportsbook also has the over/under for Sunday’s game at 43.5. Given how anemic the Steelers offense has been, this move makes a lot of sense. Honestly, I’m not sure where points are going to come for either team, so I would definitely take the under.

I want to pass the question off to you, Steeler Nation. Are you taking the Steelers and giving 3.5 points this week? Or is this one going to be closer than a field goal at Heinz Field? Let us know in the comments.

