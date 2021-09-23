Gen-Z's Skincare Whisperer Shares the Simple Routine He Follows for Clear Skin

I’ve always had quite the journey feeling good in my skin, having to manage both sensitive and dry skin throughout my entire life. And now I have a mini me who has been on a similar skincare journey: Think itchy, irritated skin and dry patches that if left untreated leads to inflammation (family, friends and my naturopath saw this firsthand). That means skincare in my family is taken seriously—especially nourishing ourselves both inside and out. Drinking plenty of water is a must, but so is finding the right products for the fam. We heard that Bioderma Atoderm’s cleansing oil and ultra-soothing balm were great for dry, atopic skin for anyone older than six months, and I knew we wanted to give a try.

SKIN CARE ・ 11 DAYS AGO