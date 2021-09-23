Yes, there are European fans at this Ryder Cup, but good luck finding them

HAVEN, Wis. — The wind died down Wednesday at Whistling Straits, but the energy did not. At just after noon on the final practice day before the 43rd Ryder Cup commences, Brooks Koepka, Tony Finau, Daniel Berger and Harris English marched into the arena that surrounds the 1st tee and were greeted by a roar that could have made ripples in Lake Michigan. Seizing the moment, U.S. vice-captain Jim Furyk stepped into the middle of the tee box and began leading a U-S-A chant that whipped the crowd into even more of a frenzy. Then it was Berger’s turn. The Ryder Cup rookie cocked an air cannon and began launching T-shirts into the stands.