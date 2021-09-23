Police: Teen killed in east Wichita shooting

Wichita police say a teenage girl is dead and three teenagers are in custody after shots were fired while two vehicles chased each other. Police Capt. Jeff Weible said officers went to an area near Wichita State University Thursday afternoon after receiving calls about shots being fired. A short time later, a vehicle carrying a group of teenagers arrived at Wesley Medical Center, with the teenage victim in the car. Wichita Police released the identity of the victim as 16-year-old Azuri Jones.