WE’RE FRIENDS! Every U.S. Ryder Cup player insists they’re close.

Detroit — It's been a wild year for Bryson DeChambeau, and not all of it's been great for his image — for a guy who cares very much about branding. For starters, after a 2020 in which he won the Rocket Mortgage Classic and then the U.S. Open, he hasn't won a PGA Tour tournament since March — though he did lose on the sixth hole of a playoff in late August. Then there's been the well-publicized and never-ending (or maybe it has finally ended?) feud with Brooks Koepka, the subsequent, nonstop heckling from golf galleries who've largely sided with the much-more-laid-back Koepka, a breakup with his longtime caddie during RMC week, a public spat with his equipment company after a horrendous driving day at the British Open, and a follow-up boycott of the local and national media. He missed the Olympics because of COVID-19.

DETROIT, MI ・ 6 DAYS AGO