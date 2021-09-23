WE’RE FRIENDS! Every U.S. Ryder Cup player insists they’re close.
Justin Thomas was player one on day one of press conferences for this week’s Ryder Cup. And in answer one, the theme began. “I mean, I knew it was going to be a special week and we were all going to be together as a team, but just the brotherhood, the camaraderie,” Thomas said, in response to the question about his first Ryder Cup, in 2018. “I mean, the moments in time spent in that team room, it’s hard to explain.golf.com
Comments / 0