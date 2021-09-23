Father won't give up hope missing daughter will return: 'I look forward to seeing her again'
(WBBM NEWSRADIO) — The father of a missing pregnant South Side woman plans to celebrate her birthday Friday and still hopes to see her again. Kierra Coles disappeared Oct. 2, 2018 after leaving her home on 81st and Vernon for her job as a postal worker. She hasn’t been seen since and Chicago police say detectives have suspended their investigation because they’ve run out of leads.www.audacy.com
