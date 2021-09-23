Everything You Need to Know About The Hamilton, Alpharetta's First Boutique Hotel

A good hotel is great for a much-needed staycation, a brief respite from our daily worries, or an easy solution for last-minute shelter when going out of town. A great hotel, however, can be so much more than that. A truly great hotel leaves a mark on its guests and clientele, and since its opening last month, The Hamilton—Alpharetta’s first boutique hotel—has been hard at work to prove that it deserves recognition as one of Atlanta’s best OTP hotels.