Packers offer limited standing-room only tickets this season

Packers.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Green Bay Packers have a limited amount of standing-room-only tickets available for the final four regular-season contests at Lambeau Field this season. The tickets, priced at $87 each (plus applicable fees), allow fans to stand in the area behind Sections 432s to 442s, on the fourth level of Lambeau Field's South End. In addition to standing behind the seating sections in that area, game attendees can use the viewing platforms on either side of the sections. Concession stands and restrooms are readily available in the concourse area. The South Gate is the recommended stadium entrance gate for those with standing-room-only tickets.

www.packers.com

