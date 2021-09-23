CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Inside Outside Guys: Full-service contractors

Cover picture for the articleFifty years ago, the process of getting a foundation built for a new home involved numerous sub-contractors. You paid a surveyor to locate the building on the property, then brought in an excavator to dig the hole. Another team would form and pour concrete footings in preparation for the masons...

Detroit News

Last Kmart in Michigan to close, ending a 59-year history in the state

Kmart is closing its store in Marshall, the retailer’s last location in Michigan. As first reported by freep.com, the Kmart on West Michigan Avenue will close its doors in November. Job postings Monday show seasonal positions available for the closing of the store, which is about 20 minutes east of Battle Creek.
CBS San Francisco

Amazon Purchases Land In Pleasanton For Undetermined Project

PLEASANTON (CBS SF) — Amazon representatives confirmed Friday that their company purchased almost 60 acres of land in Pleasanton for a project that has not been determined. Natalie Wolfrom, the operations regional public relations manager at Amazon, told KPIX Friday that the company purchased a 58.5-acre parcel of land located at 3000 Busch in Pleasanton for $75 million. “Plans for the site have not been finalized so it could potentially be developed into a sortation center or a delivery station. The building could range anywhere from 201,000 sq. ft. (delivery station) to 520,000 sq. ft. if it becomes a sortation center,” Wolfrom wrote. Wolfrom also confirmed that construction won’t likely begin until 2023. It’s the second major construction project in the East Bay that involves Amazon — the company announced last year that it will be the first tenant in the massive Contra Costa Logistics Center project in Oakley. The company plans to set up a 150,000 sq ft Amazon fulfillment center in the new complex, which the city expects to complete in the next four years. The finished complex will consist of five buildings, totaling 2 million square feet of space, and officials said it will provide nearly 2,000 jobs.
