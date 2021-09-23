CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Cancer

‘Slightly Underwhelming But Still Super Exciting’ Says Ovarian Cancer Survivor & ‘Impeachment’ Star Cobie Smulders of Becoming a U.S. Citizen Last Year

By Anne McCarthy
survivornet.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCobie Smulders Became a Citizen During the Pandemic. FX’s Impeachment: American Crime Story stars ovarian cancer survivor Cobie Smulders, 39, as conservative media pundit Ann Coulter. Canada-born Smulders also became a U.S. citizen last year. Smulders was diagnosed with ovarian cancer at age 25; this disease typically appears in women...

www.survivornet.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Hollywood Reporter

‘Hollywood Remixed’: ‘Dear White People’ Star Logan Browning Reflects on College Life

In honor of Dear White People‘s return to Netflix for a fourth and final — and musical! — season, this week’s episode of Hollywood Remixed is dedicated to the Black college experience. Logan Browning, who stars as documentary film student and campus radio host Samantha White (the role played by Tessa Thompson in the original 2014 film), joins the podcast to talk about her own college days (she spent a year at Vanderbilt) and what playing the campus firebrand has taught her. “The thing that I would probably take from the show is compassionate empathy,” Browning tells host and senior editor...
MOVIES
survivornet.com

Actor Pierce Brosnan, 68, Celebrates His Son’s Birthday; The Father and Son Have Both Suffered Tremendous Loss from Ovarian Cancer over the Years

Actor Pierce Brosnan posted pictures to celebrate his son Sean’s birthday. Brosnan and his son have been through a lot together after losing Cassandra, Brosnan’s first wife and Sean’s mother, and Charlotte, Brosnan and Cassandra’s daughter and Sean’s sister, to ovarian cancer. Ovarian cancer is often referred to as the...
CELEBRITIES
TVGuide.com

The Stars We Lost in 2021

Following a year filled with loss, 2021 has been marked by the deaths of multiple iconic actors, artists, sports legends, and other television personalities. These are the stars we've lost this year. 2 of 77 Getty Images. Melvin Van Peebles. Filmmaker Melvin Van Peebles has died at age 89. The...
CELEBRITIES
Fox News

Alyssa Milano, Anne Hathaway among Hollywood stars calling on world leaders to end the COVID-19 pandemic 'now'

Alyssa Milano, Anne Hathaway and more Hollywood stars are calling on world leaders to end the coronavirus pandemic "now." "None of us are safe until all of us are safe," an open letter posted to the CARE (Cooperative for Assistance and Relief Everywhere) organization states. "We call on leaders gathering at the United Nations General Assembly Session to boldly act together to end COVID-19 everywhere."
PUBLIC HEALTH
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Clive Owen
Person
Monica Lewinsky
Person
Beanie Feldstein
Person
Ann Coulter
Person
Cobie Smulders
Person
James Corden
Maryland Daily Record

Cobie Smulders Net Worth 2021, Age, Height, Weight, Biography, Wiki and Career Details

Real Name/Full Name Jacoba Francisca Maria Smulders. Siblings: Fiona, Melissa, Julie, Amy, Scott, Adam, Mark. Husband/Spouse Name: Taran Killam (m. 2012) Kids/Children Name: Shaelyn Cado Killam, Janita Mae Killam. Profession: Actress, Model. Net Worth: $20 million. Last Updated: September 2021. Cobie Smulders is a very popular and successful actress in...
TENNIS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ovarian Cancer#Cancer Survivor#Cancer Research#Cancer Treatment#Becoming A U S Citizen#American Crime Story#Fx#Brit#Latelateshow
Deadline

‘The Good Fight’s Carrie Preston Joins John Logan’s Blumhouse Feature Directorial Debut

EXCLUSIVE: Carrie Preston has boarded John Logan’s untitled feature directorial debut at Blumhouse, which has been billed as a LGBTQIA+ empowerment movie set at a gay conversion camp. The project from the three-time Oscar nominee was previously known as Whistler Camp.  Preston joins the already cast Theo Germaine and Kevin Bacon, the latter who is also serving as executive producer. Jason Blum and Michael Aguilar are producing. Scott Turner Schofield is also serving as EP. For seven seasons, Preston starred as Arlene Fowler, the sassy red-headed waitress on the hit HBO series True Blood. She won an Emmy playing Elsbeth Tascioni on CBS’...
MOVIES
The Hollywood Reporter

Adrienne Warren, Sheila Atim Join Viola Davis in Historical Drama ‘The Woman King’ (Exclusive)

Adrienne Warren, the newly minted best actress in a musical at Sunday’s Tony Awards for her work in Tina: The Tina Turner Musical, and Olivier Award-winning actress Sheila Atim, have joined the cast of The Woman King, a historical epic from TriStar. Viola Davis and Thuso Mbedu are toplining the drama that also counts Lashana Lynch and John Boyega on the roll call. Gina Prince-Bythewood, who most recently directed Netflix’s sci-fi actioner The Old Guard, is on board to helm the feature that will begin shooting in November in South Africa. Per the studio, the project is inspired by true events that took place in the...
MOVIES
Deadline

‘Purple Hearts’: Netflix YA Pic Adds Chosen Jacobs, John Harlan Kim & More To Cast, Sets Justin Tranter & Sofia Carson As Songwriters

EXCLUSIVE: Chosen Jacobs (It), John Harlan Kim (9-1-1), Anthony Ippolito (Grand Army), Kat Cunning (Trinkets), Sarah Rich (#Like), Scott Deckert (Venom) and Linden Ashby (Teen Wolf) will round out the cast of Purple Hearts, the Netflix YA romance pic starring Sofia Carson and Nicholas Galitzine. The streamer also tells Deadline that Grammy nominee Justin Tranter will write and produce the film’s original songs, with Carson co-writing and performing additional music. Purple Hearts is based on the novel of the same name by Tess Wakefield. It tells the story of aspiring singer-songwriter Cassie (Carson) and marine Luke (Galitzine), who in spite of their many differences and...
MOVIES
Best Life

See Elizabeth Taylor's Lookalike Granddaughter, Who's Carrying on Her Legacy

One of the most popular actors of Hollywood's Golden Era, Elizabeth Taylor enjoyed a long and legendary career. Born in London to American parents, Taylor moved to Los Angeles as a child in 1939, and wasted no time before landing her big break just a few years later. As a teen, she became a household name by starring alongside Mickey Rooney in the popular 1944 film National Velvet. By the 1950s, she became one of the most popular sirens of the silver screen, and by the 1960s, an Academy Award winner and the highest paid movie star alive. Today, she is best remembered for her performances in Cleopatra, Cat on a Hot Tin Roof, and Who's Afraid of Virginia Woolf?
BEAUTY & FASHION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Cancer
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Place
Vancouver, CA
HollywoodLife

Justin Chambers Finally Addresses His Shocking ‘Grey’s Anatomy’ Exit: I Was ‘In A Bubble’

In ‘How to Save a Life: The Inside Story of Grey’s Anatomy’, Justin Chambers opens up about leaving the series nearly two years his shocking exit. For longtime viewers of Grey’s Anatomy, Justin Chambers‘ departure from the series in Jan. 2020 was one of the most heartbreaking over the past 17 seasons. And now, nearly two years after his exit, he’s opening up about why he chose to walk away from the massively successful ABC drama.
TV SERIES
Best Life

This TV Star Was Fired for Getting in "Unnecessary Fights," Executive Says

Fourteen years ago, what is now one of TV's longest-running shows endured a major scandal during its third season. In 2007, actor Isaiah Washington was fired from Grey's Anatomy after getting into a fight with a co-star and allegedly calling another co-star the f-slur. Washington, who played surgeon Preston Burke, and his former co-stars have spoken out about what happened many times since, but a new book shares more sides of the story.
TV & VIDEOS
purewow.com

Another Ryan Reynolds Movie Has Hit the Top Ten on Netflix

Just a couple weeks ago, Ryan Reynolds's superhero flick The Green Lantern entered the list of most-watched movies on Netflix and stayed there for a whole week. Now, it appears that fans of Reynolds must be feeling even more nostalgic because another one of his past movies has climbed its way into the list as well.
MOVIES
Outsider.com

Tim Donnelly, ‘Emergency!’ Actor, Dead at 77

Tim Donnelly, best known for his iconic role as firefighter Chet Kelly on NBC’s “Emergency!”, died last week at 77 years old. Donnelly’s older brother, Dennis Donnelly, told “The Hollywood Reporter” that he died last Friday, Sept. 17 due to complications from surgery. He was in his home in Santa Fe, New Mexico.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy