CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Markets

Why Solana, Avalanche, and Algorand Are Climbing

By Keith Noonan
The Motley Fool
The Motley Fool
 4 days ago
  • After a rough start to the week, the broader crypto market posted a recovery Thursday.

What happened

Top altcoins are making strong recoveries after getting hit hard earlier in the week. Solana (CRYPTO:SOL), Avalanche (CRYPTO:AVAX), and Algorand (CRYPTO:ALGO) were up roughly 2.4%, 8.7%, and 9.2%, respectively, on Thursday as of 6 p.m. EDT.

Concerns that China Evergrande will default on its debt sent shockwaves through both equity and cryptocurrency markets on Monday. The real estate giant has more than $300 billion in debt, and investors reacted to fears that a default would have far-reaching effects that could disrupt stablecoins including Tether and ultimately the broader crypto space. However, it looks like those fears may be dissipating.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1XYXt3_0c69Oi8400
Image source: Getty Images.

So what

Pricing gains for Solana, Avalanche, and Algorand's respective tokens on Thursday appear to be largely driven by recovery momentum for the broader crypto market. It's still not out of the question that China Evergrande defaulting on its debt could have some ripple effects in the space, but the overall market's current read is that potential contagion spillover will be more limited than initially suspected.

Now what

In addition to pursuing explosive gains, some investors have turned to cryptocurrencies as a potential haven in the event of stock market crashes, economic pressures, and political instability. However, the recent sell-off stemming from concerns about the China Evergrande situation may raise some doubts about that thesis.

Solana, Avalanche, and Algorand have seen significant recovery thanks to momentum on Thursday, but the recent volatility for the broader crypto space highlights the fact that their tokens aren't trading in a vacuum. Investors may still be able to notch big gains with top cryptos, but they should move forward with the understanding that there's still plenty of risk in the equation.

Comments / 0

Related
Motley Fool

What Is Proof of Work (PoW) in Crypto?

Decentralization was a key part of the original vision for cryptocurrencies. To accomplish that, there needed to be a way to confirm transactions without the involvement of financial institutions. The first solution to this challenge was called proof of work. Proof of work (PoW) is a form of adding new...
MARKETS
Benzinga

DeFi's Watershed Moment? Decentralized Exchange Beats Coinbase's Trading Volume

Decentralized exchange (DEX) dYdX (CRYPTO: DYDX) saw higher trading volume on its derivatives exchange platform than United States-based public crypto exchange Coinbase Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN). What Happened: According to CoinGecko data, dYdX facilitated over $4.3 billion in trades over the last 24 hours, while Coinbase saw $3.7 billion in volume —...
MARKETS
CoinTelegraph

Ethereum price gets back to $3K as institutional investors pile into ETH futures

Ethereum's native token Ether (ETH) staged a rebound on Sept. 26 following a massive decline earlier this week that saw its prices plunging to as low as $2,651 on Coinbase. The ETH/USD exchange rate rose 3.63% to hit an intraday high of $3,030. The upside move amounted to a 14.3% upside retracement from the pair's week-to-date low at $2,651, showing that traders attempted to retain their bullish bias despite potential headwinds ahead.
STOCKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Solana Avalanche#Algo#China Evergrande
ambcrypto.com

Tron, Algorand, VeChain Price Analysis: 25 September

Tron, Algorand and VeChain all showed consolidation over the last 24 hours. Although the coins showed recovery, the same was yet to reflect on their respective charts. Tron went up and was eyeing its next price resistance mark. VeChain appreciated by 1.3% while, Algorand declined slightly. Tron (TRX) Tron has...
STOCKS
invezz.com

Should you invest in Solana before October 2021?

Orca raised $18 million in a Series A funding round, making it the go-to swap for Solana. Solrise Finance and Civic Technologies partnered to launch a permissioned DEX on Solana. Solrise DEX Pro is developed to allow institutional investors access to Decentralized Finance. The Solana protocol SOL/USD has been specifically...
MARKETS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Crypto
NewsBreak
Markets
Country
China
wealthmanagement.com

Crypto Takes The Stage At Morningstar Conference

Executives from long-established wirehouses and emerging startups, alike, leaned heavily into a discussion of blockchain and Bitcoin at the Morningstar Investment Conference. They dug into the robustness of digital assets, how mainstream they are becoming and how likely they were to have an impact in the future. The sessions on...
MARKETS
The Motley Fool

Why Avalanche Is Crushing the Crypto Market

Keith Noonan covers technology, entertainment, and other fields. Mounting excitement surrounding the Avalanche blockchain helped its token make gains despite market pressures. It's been a rough week of trading for most top cryptocurrencies, but Avalanche's (CRYPTO:AVAX) AVAX token is bucking the trends and posting strong gains. As of 3 p.m. Friday, EDT, the token was up roughly 13% since last Friday.
STOCKS
The Motley Fool

Why Cryptocurrencies Dropped Like a Rock Today

Markets are down across the board, and crypto is taking the brunt of the sell-off. The fear is that Evergrande will cause a financial crisis and that cryptocurrencies will be one of the things investors liquidate to reduce risk. What happened. Cryptocurrencies had a very rough start to the week...
STOCKS
Benzinga

Solana Is Down By 10%

Over the past 24 hours, Solana’s (CRYPTO: SOL) price has fallen 10.33% to $129.93. This continues its negative trend over the past week where it has experienced a 14.0% loss, moving from $156.76 to its current price. The chart below compares the price movement and volatility for Solana over the...
STOCKS
FXStreet.com

AVAX to overtake Solana as analysts expect Avalanche to surge to $100

Analysts believe that capital is rotating between layer-one ecosystems, Solana to Avalanche. AVAX’s upward climb is similar to SOL's prolonged bull run, and the Avalanche ecosystem's native token is resilient. With rising total value locked in AVAX, analysts expect the token to hit $100. Total value locked has increased nearly...
STOCKS
ambcrypto.com

Litecoin, Solana, Avalanche Price Analysis: 19 September

Following broader market price trends of mostly just consolidation, coins such as Litecoin, Solana and Avalanche walked the same path. Litecoin moved towards its four-week low price of $160.58. Solana fell by 1.7% and moved closer to immediate support level of $140.91. Finally, Avalanche’s rally took a pause and declined by 1.9% over the last 24 hours.
MARKETS
ambcrypto.com

Will Avalanche zoom past Solana, to claim a spot among top ten cryptocurrencies

Avalanche was up almost 90% at press time over the last week. As the 11th ranked coin by market cap, made another all-time high of $75.4, speculation about the alt making a star entry into the top 10 coins heightened. Apart from that, Avalanche’s hype wasn’t all its own as market analysts compared its trajectory to Solana’s but, was it all that bad for AVAX?
MARKETS
The Motley Fool

The Motley Fool

Alexandria, VA
125K+
Followers
60K+
Post
58M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1993 by brothers Tom and David Gardner, The Motley Fool helps millions of people attain financial freedom through our website, podcasts, books, newspaper column, radio show, and premium investing services.

 https://www.fool.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy