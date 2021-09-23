CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charities

The Wiregrass United Way is on the road again and on the way to change lives

By Allison Polk
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOZARK, Ala. (WDHN) — The Wiregrass United Way hit the road Thursday morning as they traveled to six counties for their 12th Annual Campaign Kickoff Bus Tour. The United Way is an organization that helps fund 38 agencies, enabling them to provide valuable services to those in need. This bus tour campaign is just what United Way needs to generate enthusiasm for donations.

