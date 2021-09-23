The Wiregrass United Way is on the road again and on the way to change lives

The United Way is more than important to me. It’s very personal. As a young kid, I benefited from many programs United Way sponsored and/or supported so when my family and I moved back to Washington, I wanted to get reconnected. This time, on the contributing end. Take me as an example. The work United Way does has a lifetime effect on the citizens it serves. I wanted to be the one to contribute my time and passion to the people and the community that we serve and that supports us. The board and team that we have leading United Way of Daviess County is so dedicated and eager to serve and lead to the highest degree that it is so contagious and fulfilling to even be a part of. As we enter into Campaign 2021, I feel more moved and motivated to listen to the needs and feelings of those struggling and to collaborate with our leadership team to meet those needs and continue to be proactive and look ahead to the future as well. Because of the support we receive from our community, we have the capabilities to meet, react and deliver on our promise and mission even during the worst of times. I want to encourage anyone who has been struggling with how or where to help to please reach out to myself or the United Way office and tell us what is on your heart and we can help organize and get you involved. To those who have and continue to support the United Way of Daviess County, I personally and sincerely thank you so much from the bottom of my heart and I look forward to our continued partnership as we serve our community.

DAVIESS COUNTY, IN ・ 10 DAYS AGO