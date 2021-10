BEREA — Browns fans might wonder if the team’s defense is up for an encore to its dominating performance against the Chicago Bears. Given the nine-sack performance, 4½ by defensive end Myles Garrett, and the Browns holding the Bears to just 47 yards of offense, that may be a bit much to ask. However, it can serve as a block on which to build a consistent dominating defense.

NFL ・ 3 DAYS AGO