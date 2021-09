Triangle Strategy (which now appears to be the final, confirmed name) has narrow its release date from just 2022, to a firm March 4, 2022. The then “Project Triangle Strategy” received a demo earlier this year and then asked players to fill out a survey. During the September 2021 Nintendo Direct live stream, the developers revealed the changes that they are making in response to the survey responses.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 4 DAYS AGO