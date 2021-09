This week on Trackside, Kevin Lee and Curt Cavin look back at Colton Herta’s dominating victory at WeatherTech Raceway Laguna Seca. They discuss the championship battle heading into the season finale at Long Beach, in which Alex Palou holds a commanding lead over Pato O’Ward and Josef Newgarden. Later, Kevin and Curt talk about Romain Grosjean’s impressive charge to a podium finish at Laguna Seca and Alexander Rossi’s disappointing day after a lap two spin. In the second hour, the guys breakdown next year’s IndyCar schedule race-by-race, which was released over the weekend. Kevin and Curt talk about what they like with the 17-race schedule and what can be improved on moving forward.

MOTORSPORTS ・ 5 DAYS AGO