Hyrule Warriors: Age of Calamity DLC Wave 2 coming Oct 29

Here is a thought experiment for you; if a scavenger tried to live in Breath of the Wild’s malice-consumed Hyrule Castle, do you think it would be possible for this person to survive long-term? The parameters for this experiment would be as follows: The scavenger can only travel within the locations contained within the 3D map of the Hyrule Castle Dungeon. All necessities of food, water, equipment and shelter would need to be found within this area. This experiment would take place prior to the defeat of Calamity Ganon, with the Guardians and monsters at their full strength. Given that setup, do you think that someone could survive living in the castle?

VIDEO GAMES ・ 7 DAYS AGO