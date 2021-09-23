Hyrule Warriors: Age of Calamity DLC Wave 2 coming Oct 29
A Nintendo Direct took place today at 3:00 p.m. PT/6:00 p.m. ET. Gameplay for the Wave 2 of the Hyrule Warriors: Age of Calamity Expansion Pass was shown. Hyrule Warriors: Age of Calamity is a hack and slash adventure that takes place 100 years before the events of The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild. Playing this game allows players to see interactions between our favorite characters from the Switch game including the Champions: Mipha, Daruk, Urbosa, and Revali, and even little baby Prince Sidon.www.imore.com
