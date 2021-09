TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — A Tulsa Public Schools teacher has passed away from COVID-19. TPS has released this statement:. It is heartbreaking to lose any member of our Tulsa Public Schools family. Every loss of a team member means that others have lost a child, parent, spouse, grandparent, aunt, uncle, friend, colleague, or mentor. When team members pass away, we focus on doing everything that we can to wrap our arms around those left behind – family members, colleagues, and students – to ensure that they have the supports they need as they navigate through such an extraordinarily difficult time.

TULSA, OK ・ 11 DAYS AGO