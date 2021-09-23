Flood Warning issued for Carroll, Frederick by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-23 18:24:00 EDT Expires: 2021-09-24 02:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Carroll; Frederick The National Weather Service in Sterling Virginia has extended the * Flood Warning for Northwestern Carroll County in north central Maryland North Central Frederick County in north central Maryland * Until 200 AM EDT Friday. * At 624 PM EDT, Minor flooding is ongoing along the Monocacy at Bridgeport. River levels have crested at Bridgeport, but will take several hours to fall below flood stage. Flooding may also be occurring at smaller tributaries adjacent to the Monocacy. * Some locations that will experience flooding include Rocky Ridge... Harney