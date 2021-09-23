Special Weather Statement issued for Montgomery, Schoharie by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-23 17:32:00 EDT Expires: 2021-09-23 19:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Montgomery; Schoharie A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of western Schoharie and southwestern Montgomery Counties through 700 PM EDT At 623 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Jefferson, or 17 miles southwest of Cobleskill, moving north at 50 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include Cobleskill, Canajoharie, Jefferson, Summit, Richmondville, Sharon Springs, Ames, Carlisle, Sharon, Seward, Zeh Corners, Beekman Corners, West Richmondville, Baird Corners, Warnerville, Flat Creek, Engleville, Gardnersville, Shutts Corners and Arabia. This includes Interstate 88 between exits 20 and 21. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH