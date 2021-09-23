Rip Current Statement issued for Guam, Rota, Saipan, Tinian by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-24 08:26:00 Expires: 2021-09-24 18:00:00 Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Avoid venturing near reef lines facing north, west and south. Swimming and snorkeling in these conditions will be risky. Inexperienced swimmers should remain out of the water due to dangerous surf conditions. If caught in a rip current, don`t swim against the current. Swim in the direction following the shoreline, then head for the beach when you get out of the current. Target Area: Guam; Rota; Saipan; Tinian HIGH SURF ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM THIS EVENING HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM THIS EVENING * WHAT...Hazardous surf of 8 to 10 feet expected in the surf zone. * WHERE...North, west and south facing reefs for Guam, Rota, Tinian and Saipan. * WHEN...Until 6 PM this evening. * IMPACTS...Dangerous swimming and surfing conditions and localized beach erosion. Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water.