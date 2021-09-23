CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
High Surf Advisory issued for Guam, Rota, Saipan, Tinian by NWS

weather.gov
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-09-24 08:26:00 Expires: 2021-09-24 18:00:00 Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Avoid venturing near reef lines facing north, west and south. Swimming and snorkeling in these conditions will be risky. Inexperienced swimmers should remain out of the water due to dangerous surf conditions. If caught in a rip current, don`t swim against the current. Swim in the direction following the shoreline, then head for the beach when you get out of the current. Target Area: Guam; Rota; Saipan; Tinian HIGH SURF ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM THIS EVENING HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM THIS EVENING * WHAT...Hazardous surf of 8 to 10 feet expected in the surf zone. * WHERE...North, west and south facing reefs for Guam, Rota, Tinian and Saipan. * WHEN...Until 6 PM this evening. * IMPACTS...Dangerous swimming and surfing conditions and localized beach erosion. Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water.

alerts.weather.gov

weather.gov

Lake Wind Advisory issued for Greater Lake Tahoe Area by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-27 13:52:00 PDT Expires: 2021-09-28 05:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Check lake conditions before heading out and be prepared for a sudden increase in winds and wave heights. Consider postponing boating activities on the lake until a day with less wind. Target Area: Greater Lake Tahoe Area LAKE WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 AM PDT TUESDAY FOR LAKE TAHOE * WHAT...Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 40 mph expected. Waves 1 to 3 feet. * WHERE...Lake Tahoe. * WHEN...Until 5 AM PDT Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Small boats, kayaks and paddle boards will be prone to capsizing and should remain off lake waters until conditions improve.
weather.gov

Lake Wind Advisory issued for Western Nevada Basin and Range including Pyramid Lake by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-28 08:00:00 PDT Expires: 2021-09-28 20:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Check lake conditions before heading out and be prepared for a sudden increase in winds and wave heights. Consider postponing boating activities on the lake until a day with less wind. Target Area: Western Nevada Basin and Range including Pyramid Lake LAKE WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM PDT THIS EVENING FOR PYRAMID LAKE LAKE WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 8 AM TO 8 PM PDT TUESDAY FOR PYRAMID LAKE * WHAT...For the first Lake Wind Advisory this evening, southwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 45 mph expected. Waves 2 to 4 feet. For the second Lake Wind Advisory on Tuesday, northwest winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph expected. Waves 2 to 4 feet. * WHERE...Western Nevada Basin and Range including Pyramid Lake. * WHEN...For the first Lake Wind Advisory, from 8 AM to 8 PM PDT this evening. For the second Lake Wind Advisory, from 8 AM to 8 PM PDT Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Small boats, kayaks and paddle boards will be prone to capsizing and should remain off lake waters until conditions improve.
CHURCHILL COUNTY, NV
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Antelope Valley by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-28 00:00:00 PDT Expires: 2021-09-28 21:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Antelope Valley WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO 9 PM PDT TUESDAY * WHAT...West to northwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph expected. * WHERE...Antelope Valley. Winds will be strongest west of Highway 14. * WHEN...From midnight tonight to 9 PM PDT Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds will blow around unsecured objects and make driving difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result. Areas of blowing dust can suddenly and dangerously reduce visibilities to near zero. Travel may be affected on area roadways. This includes Highway 138 and Highway 14 in Los Angeles County.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
weather.gov

Beach Hazards Statement issued for Douglas by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-27 10:00:00 CDT Expires: 2021-09-27 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Rip currents are powerful channels of water flowing quickly away from shore...which occur most often at low spots in sandbars... near shoreline structures such as peninsulas or breakwalls...and near river mouths. For additional safety information and precautions...please visit www.weather.gov/Duluth Target Area: Douglas BEACH HAZARDS STATEMENT REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING * LOCATIONS...Park Point and Wisconsin Point Beaches. * TIMING...Late this morning through late this afternoon. * DANGEROUS SWIMMING CONDITIONS...Are expected along the Lake Superior shoreline due to high wave action and strong rip currents. * HIGH WAVE ACTION...Can make swimming difficult on days such as this. Incoming waves in rapid succession can tire a swimmer quickly.
DOUGLAS COUNTY, WI
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Santa Barbara County Mountains by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-27 17:00:00 PDT Expires: 2021-09-28 03:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Santa Barbara County Mountains; Santa Barbara County South Coast WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 5 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 3 AM PDT TUESDAY * WHAT...Areas of northwest to north winds 20 to 35 mph with gusts up to 50 mph expected. * WHERE...Santa Barbara County South Coast and Santa Barbara County Mountains. Winds will be strongest west of Goleta out to the Gaviota area. * WHEN...From 5 PM this afternoon to 3 AM PDT Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds will blow around unsecured objects and make driving difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result. Travel may be affected on area roadways. This includes Highways 101, 154 and 192...as well as the Gaviota and San Marcos Passes.
SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, CA
weather.gov

Beach Hazards Statement issued for Northern Erie by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-27 16:02:00 EDT Expires: 2021-09-27 20:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Remain out of the water to avoid hazardous swimming conditions. Target Area: Northern Erie BEACH HAZARDS STATEMENT REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM EDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...High risk of rip currents. * WHERE...Northern Erie County. * WHEN...Until 8 PM EDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Wind and wave action will cause currents on the lakeshore. Swimmers should not enter the water. Currents can carry swimmers away from shore through a sand bar and along structures extending out into the lake.
ERIE COUNTY, PA
weather.gov

Red Flag Warning issued for Sawtooth Range, Northern Sawtooth NF by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-27 12:00:00 MDT Expires: 2021-09-27 20:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A red flag warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now, or will shortly based on these criteria for Southeastern Idaho: - Relative humidity at or below 15 percent and wind gusts of at least 25 mph in the mountains, or 30 mph in the Snake Plain. Target Area: Sawtooth Range, Northern Sawtooth NF RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 8 PM MDT THIS EVENING FOR GUSTY WINDS AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR IDAHO FIRE WEATHER ZONE 422 * AFFECTED AREA...Fire Weather Zone 422 Sawtooth Range/Northern Sawtooth NF. * WINDS...Southwest 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. * RELATIVE HUMIDITY...As low as 11 percent. * IMPACTS...Fire spread rates and fire intensity can reach extreme levels with this kind of humidity and these winds. Messick/13
BLAINE COUNTY, ID
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Charlton by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-27 09:45:00 EDT Expires: 2021-09-28 20:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Target Area: Charlton The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in Georgia...Florida St Mary`s River At Macclenny affecting Nassau, Baker and Charlton Counties. Additional information is available at https://water.weather.gov/ahps2/forecasts.php?wfo=jax. ...The Flood Warning is now in effect until tomorrow evening The Flood Warning continues for the St Mary`s River At Macclenny. * Until tomorrow evening. * At 8:45 AM EDT Monday the stage was 12.3 feet. * Flood stage is 12.0 feet. * Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage early tomorrow afternoon and continue falling to 11.4 feet Thursday morning. * Impact...At 12.0 feet, Minor flooding of low lying areas and timber lands including some properties along St. Mary`s River Bluff Road and the Cypress Landing Resort on the Georgia side. * Impact...At 14.0 feet, Flooding of bottomlands along the river and some lower access roads including the lower half of St. Mary`s River Bluff Road which cuts off 15 to 20 homes on the Georgia side.
CHARLTON COUNTY, GA
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Mojave Desert Slopes by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-27 16:00:00 PDT Expires: 2021-09-28 08:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Mojave Desert Slopes WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 4 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 8 AM PDT TUESDAY * WHAT...Sustained west winds 20 to 30 mph, with gusts as high as 55 mph expected. * WHERE...Mojave Desert Slopes. * WHEN...From 4 PM PDT this afternoon until 8 AM PDT Tuesday morning. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds may blow around unsecured objects. Travel will be difficult, particularly for high profile vehicles.
KERN COUNTY, CA
weather.gov

Beach Hazards Statement issued for Sheboygan by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-27 14:31:00 CDT Expires: 2021-09-28 07:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Stay out of the water and away from dangerous areas like piers and breakwalls. Strong structural and longshore currents are expected. Rip currents are possible. Target Area: Sheboygan BEACH HAZARDS STATEMENT NOW IN EFFECT THROUGH TUESDAY MORNING * WHAT...Life threatening waves of 3 to 5 feet and dangerous currents are expected. * WHERE...Beaches along Lake Michigan in Sheboygan county. * WHEN...Through Tuesday morning. * IMPACTS...Dangerous swimming conditions are expected due to high waves and onshore winds. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... Several beaches that will be most susceptible to the dangerous swimming conditions include: Vollrath Park in Sheboygan Blue Harbor Beach in Sheboygan
SHEBOYGAN COUNTY, WI
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Gila by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-27 04:06:00 PDT Expires: 2021-09-27 06:15:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Gila The National Weather Service in Phoenix has extended the * Flood Warning for Gila County in east central Arizona * Until 615 AM MST. * At 406 AM MST, Runoff from previous rain continues to flow through Tonto Creek in the Tonto Basin. Gauge indicates stage level of 4.76 feet. Water levels are decreasing but low water crossings may still be impacted. * Some locations that will experience flooding include Tonto Basin. Flooding is occurring along the Tonto Creek.
GILA COUNTY, AZ
weather.gov

Beach Hazards Statement issued for Milwaukee, Ozaukee by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-27 14:31:00 CDT Expires: 2021-09-28 07:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Stay out of the water and away from dangerous areas like piers and breakwalls. Strong structural and longshore currents are expected. Rip currents are possible. Target Area: Milwaukee; Ozaukee BEACH HAZARDS STATEMENT REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH TUESDAY MORNING * WHAT...Life threatening waves of 3 to 5 feet and dangerous currents are expected. * WHERE...Beaches along Lake Michigan in Milwaukee, and Ozaukee counties. * WHEN...Through Tuesday morning. * IMPACTS...Dangerous swimming conditions are expected due to high waves and onshore winds. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... Several beaches that will be most susceptible to the dangerous swimming conditions include: Mckinley Beach in Milwaukee North Beach in Port Washington
MILWAUKEE COUNTY, WI
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Baker, Nassau by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-27 09:45:00 EDT Expires: 2021-09-28 20:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Target Area: Baker; Nassau The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in Georgia...Florida St Mary`s River At Macclenny affecting Nassau, Baker and Charlton Counties. Additional information is available at https://water.weather.gov/ahps2/forecasts.php?wfo=jax. ...The Flood Warning is now in effect until tomorrow evening The Flood Warning continues for the St Mary`s River At Macclenny. * Until tomorrow evening. * At 8:45 AM EDT Monday the stage was 12.3 feet. * Flood stage is 12.0 feet. * Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage early tomorrow afternoon and continue falling to 11.4 feet Thursday morning. * Impact...At 12.0 feet, Minor flooding of low lying areas and timber lands including some properties along St. Mary`s River Bluff Road and the Cypress Landing Resort on the Georgia side. * Impact...At 14.0 feet, Flooding of bottomlands along the river and some lower access roads including the lower half of St. Mary`s River Bluff Road which cuts off 15 to 20 homes on the Georgia side.
BAKER COUNTY, FL
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Gila by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-27 06:07:00 PDT Expires: 2021-09-27 06:15:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Target Area: Gila FLOOD WARNING WILL EXPIRE AT 615 AM MST THIS MORNING FOR GILA COUNTY Flood waters continue to recede and drop below action stage shortly. Therefore, flooding is no longer expected to pose a new threat with no new impacts to low water crossings expected. Please continue to heed any remaining road closures.
GILA COUNTY, AZ
weather.gov

Beach Hazards Statement issued for Manitowoc by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-27 15:05:00 CDT Expires: 2021-09-28 04:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Remain out of the water to avoid hazardous swimming conditions. Target Area: Manitowoc BEACH HAZARDS STATEMENT NOW IN EFFECT THROUGH LATE TONIGHT * WHAT...Significant waves and strong currents resulting in dangerous swimming conditions. * WHERE...Beaches along Lake Michigan in Manitowoc County. * WHEN...Through late tonight. * IMPACTS...Dangerous swimming conditions are expected. Strong currents can pull swimmers into deeper water and high waves can sweep people off piers. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Several beaches that will be most susceptible to the dangerous swimming conditions include Point Beach, Neshotah Beach and Red Arrow Beach in Manitowoc County.
MANITOWOC COUNTY, WI
weather.gov

Beach Hazards Statement issued for Kenosha, Racine by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-27 14:31:00 CDT Expires: 2021-09-28 07:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Stay out of the water and away from dangerous areas like piers and breakwalls. Strong structural and longshore currents are expected. Rip currents are possible. Target Area: Kenosha; Racine BEACH HAZARDS STATEMENT NOW IN EFFECT THROUGH TUESDAY MORNING * WHAT...Life threatening waves of 3 to 5 feet and dangerous currents are expected. * WHERE...Beaches along Lake Michigan in Racine, and Kenosha counties. * WHEN...Through Tuesday morning. * IMPACTS...Dangerous swimming conditions are expected due to high waves and onshore winds. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... Several beaches that will be most susceptible to the dangerous swimming conditions include: North Beach in Racine Wind Point Lighthouse Beach in Racine Simmons Island Beach in Kenosha
KENOSHA COUNTY, WI
weather.gov

Red Flag Warning issued for Greater Lake Tahoe and Truckee Area by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-27 03:56:00 PDT Expires: 2021-09-28 05:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Avoid outdoor activities that can cause a spark near dry vegetation, such as yard work, target shooting, or campfires. Follow local fire restrictions. Check weather.gov/reno for updates and livingwithfire.info for preparedness tips. Target Area: Greater Lake Tahoe and Truckee Area RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 AM PDT TUESDAY FOR GUSTY WINDS AND LOW HUMIDITY FOR THE GREATER LAKE TAHOE TRUCKEE AREA * Changes...No changes. * Affected Area...Fire Zone 272 Greater Lake Tahoe and Truckee Area. * Winds...Southwest to West 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. Wind prone areas could see gusts up to 50 mph Monday night. * Humidity...10-20%...RH will increase Monday night to near 40%. * Duration...3 to 7 hours of critical conditions Monday afternoon. Gusty winds will last for over 24 hours. * Impacts...The combination of gusty winds and low humidity can cause fire to rapidly grow in size and intensity before first responders can contain them.
EL DORADO COUNTY, CA
weather.gov

Beach Hazards Statement issued for Lake by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-27 19:00:00 EDT Expires: 2021-09-28 14:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Remain out of the water to avoid dangerous swimming conditions and do not venture out onto piers, jetties, breakwalls, or other shoreline structures. Target Area: Lake BEACH HAZARDS STATEMENT REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH TUESDAY AFTERNOON * WHAT...High wave action and dangerous currents expected at Lake Michigan beaches. * WHERE...Lake IN County. * WHEN...From 6 PM this evening through 1 PM CDT Tuesday afternoon. * IMPACTS...Swimming conditions will be life threatening, especially for inexperienced swimmers. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Wave heights will peak at 3 to 6 feet tonight.
weather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Anasco, Las Marias, Maricao by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-27 16:19:00 Expires: 2021-09-27 19:30:00 Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Stay away or be swept away. River banks and culverts can become unstable and unsafe.In hilly terrain there are hundreds of low water crossings which are potentially dangerous in heavy rain. Do not attempt to cross flooded roads. Find an alternate route. Target Area: Anasco; Las Marias; Maricao The National Weather Service in San Juan has issued a * Small Stream Flood Advisory for Anasco in Puerto Rico Las Marias in Puerto Rico Maricao in Puerto Rico * Until 615 PM AST. * At 410 PM AST, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. This will cause small stream flooding as well as in urban areas. Up to 1 inch of rain has fallen. * Some locations that will experience flooding include Anasco, Las Marias, La Playa, Maricao and Espino. Additional rainfall amounts up to 1 inch are expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding and runoff will cause quick rises along rivers and small streams.
ENVIRONMENT

