High Surf Advisory issued for Guam, Rota, Saipan, Tinian by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-28 08:00:00 PDT Expires: 2021-09-28 20:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Check lake conditions before heading out and be prepared for a sudden increase in winds and wave heights. Consider postponing boating activities on the lake until a day with less wind. Target Area: Western Nevada Basin and Range including Pyramid Lake LAKE WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM PDT THIS EVENING FOR PYRAMID LAKE LAKE WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 8 AM TO 8 PM PDT TUESDAY FOR PYRAMID LAKE * WHAT...For the first Lake Wind Advisory this evening, southwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 45 mph expected. Waves 2 to 4 feet. For the second Lake Wind Advisory on Tuesday, northwest winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph expected. Waves 2 to 4 feet. * WHERE...Western Nevada Basin and Range including Pyramid Lake. * WHEN...For the first Lake Wind Advisory, from 8 AM to 8 PM PDT this evening. For the second Lake Wind Advisory, from 8 AM to 8 PM PDT Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Small boats, kayaks and paddle boards will be prone to capsizing and should remain off lake waters until conditions improve.

CHURCHILL COUNTY, NV ・ 11 HOURS AGO