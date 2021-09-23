BMW Exec: We Cap EV Range at 375 Miles-Take it-Leave it

Travel around the city with freedom when you have the BMW Motorrad Vision AMBY concept eBike. This uniquely designed eBike boasts a range of 68 miles and weighs just 144 pounds. Even better, you can ride it on anything from cycle paths to city streets. And impressively, this electric vehicle uses geofencing technology to find your location. Then, it automatically selects your speed level. What’s more, the Vision AMBY app knows your profile and accesses things like your keys and theft protection right from your smartphone. Moreover, the asymmetrical design is both adventurous and fun, while the large bicycle fork lends a powerful look. Finally, the chunky tread on both the 24-inch front wheel and 24-inch rear wheel ensures this bike stands up to a host of different terrains.

CARS ・ 13 DAYS AGO