CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Cars

BMW Exec: We Cap EV Range at 375 Miles-Take it-Leave it

By Thom Taylor
MotorBiscuit
MotorBiscuit
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

We’ll have to wait and see whether BMW’s line in the sand over EV range is a smart move or arrogance. BMW i4 project leader David Ferrufino says that BMW is no longer developing longer-range EVs. So 600 kilometers, or 375 miles range is all we get-take it or leave it.

www.motorbiscuit.com

Comments / 0

Related
Houston Chronicle

A New Electric Car Beats the Best Tesla in Range ... by 115 Miles

When it comes to beating Tesla at electric cars, other automakers are giving it their best shot: Rivian won the electric truck race, Kia is undercutting them on price and Ford has a bunch of tricks (and trucks) up their sleeve. But no serious contender has been able to beat them where it counts: range. Well, until now.
CARS
Interesting Engineering

It's Official. Lucid Air Is the Longest-Range EV Ever

Looks like Tesla might have a powerful new rival. Lucid Motors just earned a rating of 520 miles (837 km) from the Environmental Protection Agency for the firm's Air Dream Edition, making the Lucid Air the longest-range EV the EPA has ever rated, according to a recent press release. However,...
CARS
insideevs.com

Electric Cars Listed By 0-60 MPH Acceleration: Quickest To Slowest

Here is another comparison of electric cars currently available (or soon to be available) in the U.S. - acceleration from 0 to 60 mph (96.5 km/h). We will take a look at which models are the quickest and what are the general results using data from manufacturers or estimated numbers. Please take into account that some values have a 1 ft rollout subtracted (like the Plaid at 1.99 seconds). Unfortunately, there is no consistent dataset, which means we must include uncertainty of 0.1-0.2 seconds.
BUYING CARS
motor1.com

EV lorry sets range record driving 682.88 miles

One fully-electric delivery lorry operated by German delivery company DPD, with the help of automotive giant, Continental, just set the world record for the longest distance travelled on one charge. It was driven for no less than 1,099 kilometres or 682.88 miles around a closed test track, it took 23 hours and two drivers switching in 4.5 hour shifts; the average speed was 50 km/h (31 mph).
CARS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Electric Cars#Bmw I3#Bmw I4#Infrastructure#Ev#Whichcar#Australians
MotorTrend Magazine

Lucid Air EV Scores EPA-Rated 520 Miles of Range

Move over, Tesla Model S, because there's a new electric vehicle range king in town: the lucid air. Of course, we sort of already knew this was coming after driving an Air Dream Edition R a total of 409 miles on a full charge. (In fact, the car still had another 69 miles in it, per the in-car range calculator. )
CARS
Detroit News

Lucid Air EV sets EV benchmark with 520-mile range

The Lucid Air has set a new benchmark for EPA-rated EV range with 520 miles. Founded by former Tesla engineer Peter Rawlinson, Lucid has been methodically building a Tesla Model S competitor since debuting to much fanfare at the 2017 New York Auto Show. Its promise: to eclipse Tesla as the electric vehicle standard.
CARS
Motor1.com

Fering Pioneer Range-Extended Pickup Claims Nearly 4,000-Mile Range

The bodywork is thick fabric. The off-roading vehicle market is increasingly crowded, but the new company Fering from Britain wants to break into the segment with the Pioneer. Unlike nearly every other rugged SUV on the market, this one packs a range-extended electric powertrain. The company predicts a range of up to an astonishing 3,780 miles (7,000 kilometers) between refueling the tank and recharging the battery.
BUYING CARS
rheaheraldnews.com

Lucid Air Electric Sedan Sets New Record With 520-Mile Range

It's unclear at what point electric vehicle (EV) critics will stop talking about range anxiety, but perhaps the first EV with a range of more than 500 miles will at least get them to temper their negativity. If so, the vehicle that will be responsible for their silence is the Lucid Air Dream Edition Range, which has officially received a preliminary Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) driving range rating of 520 miles. That figure sets a new record for a production EV with the most extended range ever to be tested by the EPA.
CARS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
BMW
Place
Melbourne
NewsBreak
Electric Vehicles
NewsBreak
Cars
Place
Sydney
BMW BLOG

BMW Doesn’t Think More Than 600 km of Range is Necessary

The range wars are very real in the world of electrification, as real as the horsepower wars were for decades. Car companies are fighting to out-range each other with their EVs because range is the very first spec EV customers look for. However, it seems like BMW is backing out of the range war, claiming that 600 km (373 miles) is enough.
CARS
Carscoops

2022 Lucid Air Driven, 520-Mile Range Tested By Motor Trend

Last week the EPA released its official range figures for the Lucid Air luxury EV sedan, the leggiest of which is capable of 520 miles on a single charge. And now Motor Trend had has had a chance to get behind the Air’s wheel, find out what the Tesla rival is like to drive, and put that rating to the test with a cross-California road trip.
CARS
Green Car Reports

BMW EVs not targeting range of 400 miles or more: Here's why

With the list of electric cars rated at 300 miles or more in EPA testing growing rapidly, 400 miles is the new goal for many luxury automakers. But not BMW. The automaker is targeting 600 kilometers (372 miles) of range, but feels no need to aim higher than that, David Ferrufino, project leader for the 2022 BMW i4, said in a recent interview with Australia's WhichCar.
CARS
BMW BLOG

Update: BMW Says No Electric Range Cap on its Future Electric Vehicles

A few days ago, we wrote about how BMW allegedly wanted to put a cap on its electric vehicle ranges. We wrote that based on a report from WhichCar, who had spoken to BMW i4 Project Leader, David Ferrufino about the subject. According to the WhichCar article, Ferrufino claimed that “BMW electric vehicle range to remain capped at 600km” and that the charging infrastructure was more important. However, since then, we’ve talked to a spokesperson from BMW who tells us that there was never a 600 km range cap. We don’t have the details of the original conversation, but allegedly the miscommunication was on BMW’s part.
CARS
Gadget Flow

BMW Motorrad Vision AMBY concept eBike has a range of 68 miles and weighs 144 lbs

Travel around the city with freedom when you have the BMW Motorrad Vision AMBY concept eBike. This uniquely designed eBike boasts a range of 68 miles and weighs just 144 pounds. Even better, you can ride it on anything from cycle paths to city streets. And impressively, this electric vehicle uses geofencing technology to find your location. Then, it automatically selects your speed level. What’s more, the Vision AMBY app knows your profile and accesses things like your keys and theft protection right from your smartphone. Moreover, the asymmetrical design is both adventurous and fun, while the large bicycle fork lends a powerful look. Finally, the chunky tread on both the 24-inch front wheel and 24-inch rear wheel ensures this bike stands up to a host of different terrains.
CARS
thedrive

The Electric Lucid Air Officially Has 520 Miles of Range: EPA

That's enough to get from San Francisco to San Diego without stopping. The electric vehicle world officially has a new range king because the Lucid Air, in its most efficient Dream Edition Range guise, is now EPA-rated for 520 miles of driving between charges. That actually beats the manufacturer's own claim by three miles, also making it the longest-range EV the government agency has ever tested. As Lucid says, this gives it a 100 mile-plus advantage over the Air's "closest competitor."
CARS
thedetroitbureau.com

Lucid Gets the Nod From EPA as First EV Maker to Top 500-Mile Range Hurdle

The Lucid Air Dream Range edition becomes the first retail battery-electric vehicle to deliver more than 500 miles per charge, the EPA today confirmed, giving the startup automaker a significant marketing boost as it takes aim at Tesla — as well as traditional automotive brands like Cadillac, Audi and Mercedes-Benz.
CARS
Robb Report

From the Aspark Owl to the Tesla Cybertruck: The 26 Most Exciting New EVs Hitting the Roads

There’s no denying it: The electric revolution is here. It may have taken a while—and probably longer than it should have—but the last couple of years have seen a seismic shift in the automotive landscape. Essentially every major brand, luxury marque and supercar specialist has committed to making fully electric cars. What’s even more surprising is how quickly these cars will be arriving. Between now and 2025, dozens of electrified coupes, sedans, crossovers, SUVs and hypercars are scheduled to hit the market. From the GMC Hummer EV to the Mercedes-Benz EQS and the Lotus Evija, here are 26 battery-powered vehicles...
CARS
The Sanford Herald

Volvo-Based Truck Sets Guinness Record for EV Range

Swiss truck builder and designer, Futuricum, and partners DPD Switzerland—an international shipping service—and tiremaker Continental have achieved the Guinness World Record for the longest distance traveled by an electric truck on a single charge. The record-setting vehicle, a modified Volvo unit, traveled 683 miles (1099 km) on a closed test track before running out of electrons.
CARS
MotorBiscuit

MotorBiscuit

38K+
Followers
19K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

At Motorbiscuit, our mission is to inform and entertain our readers with the latest automotive news, reviews, and buying advice. That means providing you with straightforward articles that are engaging and well-informed. Whether you’re looking for information on a potential purchase or an explanation of what’s going on in the news, we work hard to cover each topic in a balanced way, giving our readers insights they can trust.

 https://www.motorbiscuit.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy