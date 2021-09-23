Kirby and the Forgotten Land is coming to the Switch next year

Remember that movie Hitch, where Will Smith plays a terrible, egotistical matchmaker? Well, Cupid Parasite is a little bit like that, but also not really like that at all. You'll play as Lynette Mirror, a bridal advisor and matchmaker who is also secretly Cupid, the god of love. But she's about to meet her match (pun intended) when she's tasked with fixing up the "Parasite Five", a group of five men who are apparently so hopeless that not even a literal god can get them dates. You'll be helping them the only way you know how: by staging a reality TV show, of course!

VIDEO GAMES ・ 5 DAYS AGO