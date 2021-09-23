CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kirby and the Forgotten Land is coming to the Switch next year

Cover picture for the articleOne of the bigger surprises of Nintendo’s latest Direct was a brand-new Kirby game — one that throws the cute pink ball into a post-apocalyptic world. It’s called Kirby and the Forgotten Land, and it looks to be a 3D exploration title about a world that’s been largely abandoned. Nintendo describes is as “a mysterious world full of abandoned structures from a past civilization.” It certainly looks less bright and cheerful compared to his previous adventures, though Kirby still has the ability to absorb other’s powers and wear cute outfits, and is fighting some familiar foes along the way.

