Marion Fire-EMS is still determining the cause of a fire that broke out at a Marion pet store late Wednesday morning. Fire units got the call just before noon and were able to quickly extinguish the fire at the Blue Iguana on the Iron Street Mall in Downtown Marion. After the fire was out, the store owner, firefighters, police, animal control officers, and members of the Smyth County Animal Rescue immediately sprang into action.

MARION, VA ・ 12 DAYS AGO