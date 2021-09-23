CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
TV Series

Squid Game: Best Deadly Competition TV Shows & Movies to Watch Next

By Kayti Burt, Alec Bojalad, Louisa Mellor, John Saavedra
Den of Geek
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleChances are, if you’ve started watching Squid Game, then you’ve finished watching Squid Game. Netflix’s Korean social thriller is highly suspenseful, driving viewers through its nine episodes to its chilling conclusion with an anxiety-inducing urgency. The story of 456 desperate people who play a deadly game for the chance to win a ₩45.6billion ($39 million) prize, Squid Game is a familiar premise executed masterfully, which means that if you’re looking for more stories like Squid Game, then you’re in luck; the “deadly competition” trope is a very popular one. Like other standouts in the subgenre, there is nothing quite like Squid Game, but there’s still many, many TV shows and movies worth watching if you’re looking for something that delves into some of the same themes and scenarios as the addictive Netflix drama. Here are our recommendations…

www.denofgeek.com

Comments / 0

Related
Popculture

'Yellowstone' Fans Need to Watch This Top-10 Netflix Movie ASAP

Yellowstone fans are eternally crushed that they can't enjoy the show on Netflix. There's sadly no sign that the Paramount Network show will ever come to the streaming platform, given that it's currently streaming on Peacock and its spinoffs are set for Paramount+. However, there's a movie currently in Netflix's Top 10 that Yellowstone fans should watch the next time they're itching for a movie night. That film is Wind River.
MOVIES
Best Life

12 New Movies You Can Watch on Netflix This Weekend

The best flicks to keep you entertained through Labor Day. Not only has the weekend arrived, but it's also a long weekend if you're lucky enough to have Labor Day off. That means you have one extra day to sit in front of your TV, kick your feet up, and watch movies. And because it's also the beginning of the month, Netflix has just added a plethora of brand-new movies to its catalog and some more that are new to the streaming service as of this week. We took at a look at all of those offerings to bring you this list of recommendations to fill up your holiday weekend. Read on to see what you should start streaming!
MOVIES
wegotthiscovered.com

Netflix Added 8 New Movies/TV Shows Today

Friday is the day when Netflix tends to drop its biggest original movies and TV shows, and true to form, there are a couple of seriously heavy hitters to have just landed on the platform. Expect both of them to dominate the most-watched rankings for at least the next few days, with each providing plenty of excitement in different ways.
TV SERIES
GamesRadar+

A new Netflix horror movie has an almost perfect Rotten Tomatoes score

A new horror movie has arrived on Netflix – and it's definitely one to get watched, as it has an almost perfect Rotten Tomatoes score. The Old Ways hit the streamer in August following its October 2020 debut at Sitges Film Festival, and has netted an impressive 95% Critics Score on Rotten Tomatoes at the time of writing (H/T ComicBook.com).
TV & VIDEOS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Shinsuke Sato
Person
Arnold Schwarzenegger
Person
David Carradine
Person
Roger Corman
wegotthiscovered.com

Everything Coming To Netflix, Disney Plus, Hulu, Prime And HBO Max This Weekend

There’s no prizes for guessing what this weekend’s biggest hit on streaming is going to be, with the sixth and final season of Lucifer now available on Netflix. As the grand finale to one of the platform’s biggest shows, the last 10 episodes of the resurrected, revived and reinvigorated series are poised to dominate both the most-watched list and the online conversation for the foreseeable future.
TV SERIES
Inverse

You need to watch the on Netflix before it leaves next week

In the backseat of a car, wearing swimming goggles and holding an oversized flashlight, 8-year-old Alton (actor Jaeden Martell, pre-It and Knives Out) is visibly enraptured while reading a Superman comic. This little reference isn’t intended to be too subtle; Alton resembles Clark Kent in more ways than one. Raised...
TV SERIES
purewow.com

This Twisty Thriller Just Became the #1 Show on Netflix

If you find yourself constantly searching for the next Gone Girl or a show like Behind Her Eyes that will leave you guessing until the last minute, then you've come to the right place. The newest series to hit #1 on Netflix is Clickbait, and this looks a psychological thriller...
TV SERIES
CNET

This mind-bending sci-fi thriller on Amazon Prime will stay with you for days

If your love of watching psychologically twisted films can only compete with your penchant for reading late-night Reddit theories about their endings -- looking at you, Tenet fans -- I have a request. Please stop endlessly scrolling on whatever streaming service you've been staring at, pop on Amazon Prime and...
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Movies#Deadly Games#The Hunger Games#Squid Game#Korean#American
Variety

Netflix’s ‘The Sandman’ Debuts Stunning First Look at Dream in Opening Scene From Neil Gaiman Adaptation

Dream, Death and Desire are all finally coming to Netflix. Thirty-two years after DC Comics published the first issue of “The Sandman,” Neil Gaiman’s phantasmagoric dive into the world of dreams, Netflix unveiled the first look at its highly anticipated live-action adaptation on Saturday. Stars Tom Sturridge — who plays Morpheus, a.k.a. Dream, the titular ruler of Dreaming — and Kirby Howell-Baptiste — who plays Death, Dream’s chic and easygoing sister — revealed the first look during Tudum, Netflix’s global virtual fan event. Executive produced by Gaiman, David S. Goyer, and showrunner Allan Heinberg (“The Catch,” “Scandal”), “The Sandman” is updating Gaiman’s graphic novel by...
TV SERIES
Cleveland.com

Melissa McCarthy in ‘The Starling,’ Billy Bob Thornton in’ Goliath’ & more: Best movies and TV shows streaming this week

CLEVELAND, Ohio - Here’s a look at what’s arriving in movie theaters, on TV and streaming services this week, including the series finale of “Goliath,” starring Billy Bob Thornton, and “The Starling,” a drama starring Melissa McCarthy as a grieving mother. “The Starling”. Writer-director Theodore Melfi and Melissa McCarthy came...
CLEVELAND, OH
capradio.org

New Movies And TV Shows To Watch At Home This Fall

It's time to find something good to watch. Maybe you didn't have exactly the hot vaccinated summer we were all hoping for. While we can't fix the big stuff, our critics do have good news about staying entertained — and challenged, and invigorated, and curious. We're back with a guide...
TV SHOWS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
TV Series
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV Shows
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
Place
Tokyo, JP
NewsBreak
Netflix
The Hollywood Reporter

‘Ozark’ Season 4 Premiere Scene Released by Netflix

Netflix released a first look from the upcoming fourth and final season of its acclaimed crime drama Ozark. The below video shows a scene from the premiere of the new season, picking up with Marty Byrd (Jason Bateman) and Wendy Byrde (Laura Linney) in Mexico right after the previous season’s violent shock ending: The video was part of the streamer’s Tudum fan event on Saturday.  Ozark is coming off what many critics and fans called its best season and has overall received 32 Primetime Emmy nominations, including two for Outstanding Drama Series. Bateman and co-star Julia Garner have both picked up performance Emmys for the show. The drama stars Bateman as Marty Byrd, a financial advisor turned money launderer for a ruthless Mexican drug cartel, who has moved his family to rural Missouri where they’ve become entangled with local criminals, including Garner’s Ruth Langmore. The fourth season consists of 14 episodes and will be split into two parts and both will air in 2022. Ozark is produced by MRC, which is a co-owner of The Hollywood Reporter through a joint venture with Penske Media titled P-MRC.
TV SERIES
Variety

Amazon Sets Global Release for Jenny Slate, Charlie Day Comedy ‘I Want You Back’

Jenny Slate and Charlie Day are a couple of scheming exes invading Valentine’s Day 2022. Amazon Studios has set a global digital release for “I Want You Back,” the new romantic comedy starring Slate (“Obvious Child,” “Venom”) and Day (“It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia”). It hits Prime Video this Feb. 11, just in time for cupid. The stars play Emma and Peter in the new film, two souls who thought they were on the precipice of life’s biggest moments – marriage, kids, and houses in the suburbs — until their respective partners dumped them.  In their thirties and terrified that they have...
MOVIES
dramabeans.com

Premiere Watch: The Veil, Squid Game, One the Woman, Yumi’s Cells

The drama airing schedule changes at the drop of a hat these days, but that doesn’t mean there is any lack of new dramas to choose from. Premiering in our new weekend slots we have a massive infusion of crazy: doppelgänger hijinks, kill games, and woman and her animated cells. In addition, The Veil (which delayed a week from its initial airing schedule) is also being added to the mix, in case you needed even more action on your drama plate.
TV SERIES
TVOvermind

Five Movies and TV Shows To Watch About Making Movies

If you love movies – if you love them beyond just watching them, and you want to know more about how they got made, or you want to know about the decisions actors and directors made along the way, or you love hearing about everything that went wrong – we’ve got good news. There are lots of movies about making movies. We rounded up five movies and series that are all about how the movies we love…or love to hate…got made. Have you seen any of them? Do you have any of your own to recommend?
TV SHOWS

Comments / 0

Community Policy