49ers’ Mike McDaniel ‘encouraged’ about Trey Sermon’s injury progress, addresses RB situation for Sunday

San Francisco 49ers rookie running back Trey Sermon was placed in the concussion protocol following Sunday's game against the Philadelphia Eagles. Sermon took a hard hit and fumbled the ball on the first rushing attempt of his career. He will have to clear protocol in order to play in Week 3 against the Green Bay Packers on Sunday night. JaMycal Hasty (ankle) also made an early exit in Week 2 and Elijah Mitchell injured his shoulder, but he was able to return to the game. Mitchell and Trenton Cannon are the 49ers only two healthy backs at this time. Adam Schefter of ESPN is reporting that the 49ers are looking at free agent running backs Duke Johnson, Lamar Miller, and T.J. Yeldon.

NFL ・ 13 DAYS AGO