Jets System Primer: Fitting the Pieces Together on Defense
Hall of Fame coach Tom Landry held a masters degree in industrial engineering. He applied the engineering principles he learned in school when he built his defenses. His units needed to be structurally sound with each part supporting one another. Landry was known to give a negative grade in film review to players who made a play that wasn’t their assignment within the defensive playcall. Even if it was a tackle for a loss, Landry reasoned somebody else was assigned the role to make the play. The tackler had abandoned his assignment and thus left the defense vulnerable.www.ganggreennation.com
