The post-Fed surge in core bond yields was confirmed in Friday’s close. (Bond) markets couldn’t profit from the more fragile risk environment. The German 10-yr yield is on track to completely reverse the Summer decline after marching north of -0.25% (62% retracement May/August retreat). The final intermediate target ahead of the YTD high (-0.07%) stands at -0.15% (June high). The US 10-yr yield finally waved goodbye to 1.37% resistance (38% retracement on March/July decline). The next important mark is 1.53% (62% retracement on that same move). We stick with our upward bias for long term bond yields medium term. EUR/USD already ran into trouble near 1.1750 even as German (real) rates outpaced US ones (in a catch-up move). The approaching German election and European stock markets 1% losses probably had an impact. Sterling’s post-BoE rally only lasted for one day with EUR/GBP closing the week in familiar territory at 0.8571.

MARKETS ・ 16 HOURS AGO