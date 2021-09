Tacos in Tucson, sashimi in Scottsdale – the food scene in Arizona refuses to be pigeonholed. Here’s our guide to some of the best restaurants in the state. Arizona is a vast paradise if you have a thirst for adventure, and more recently it has gained a reputation among those with a more literal thirst: for craft draughts and fine wines. Accompanying the growing number of wineries and breweries in Arizona is a thriving food scene, sculpted by centuries of cultural influence from Mexico, Spain, and, of course, the Indigenous peoples of the Americas. With the already impressive number of James Beard nominations among talented Arizonan chefs growing yearly, it’s no wonder the state is becoming as well known for its eats as it is for its peaks. Here’s our pick of some of the best local-loved spots in the Grand Canyon State.

ARIZONA STATE ・ 10 DAYS AGO