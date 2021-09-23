The Internet Is Living For These Very Humble House Tours From Across Latin America

Today, September 15 through October 15, Indie 102.3 will be celebrating Latin Heritage Month. On air we will spotlight a different Latin artist in indie music every single day. Some of your favorites like Kali Uchis, Selena, and Jose Gonzalez with some up and coming Latin stars such as Omar Apollo, The Marias, and more. Plus every hour, every single day we play the tunes of our Local 303 artists, supporting our Colorado music community. Speaking of the Local 303, this month the lineup is a talented group of Latin artist from all across Colorado. We will have a chat with a few of the acts and witnessing a special performance during our Local 303 Virtual Meetup-happening on YouTube September 27 at 4PM. For even more on air specials featuring Latin artists, tune into Especial with Host Bruce Trujillo: a one hour special every Wednesday night at 10PM in which she plays the latest tunes from Latin artists from across the Americas and right here in Colorado. Serve It, our monthly 2SLGBTQ+ on air show, will also have a Latin Heritage Month special. Here it Sunday September 26 at 8PM. Then on our socials we will spotlight Latin artists by sharing some of our favorite music videos, news, and Sessions. Follow along on Instagram, Twitter, Facebook, YouTube, and TikTok. Then even more music discovery with the Especial Communidad playlists on our Spotify account. Host Bruce Trujillo collaborates with Latin activists, artists, and members of the community to create playlists of the music they love. Check out all this incredible content! Happy Latin Heritage Month from Indie 102.3!

MUSIC ・ 12 DAYS AGO