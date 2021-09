Federal prosecutors are seeking pretrial detention in the case of Brian Laundrie, the man who is a person of interest in Gabby Petito's homicide. According to filings in US District Court for Wyoming, Laundrie was indicted on charges of bank fraud. Laundrie, the boyfriend of Gabby Petito, hasn't been seen or heard from in over a week.

WYOMING STATE ・ 3 DAYS AGO