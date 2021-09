The weekend of Sept. 10, I attended a “Super Smash Bros.” tournament in Sandusky, Ohio, titled Riptide. For many, “Super Smash Bros. Melee” is a fondly remembered childhood video game, released in 2001 for the Nintendo GameCube — many folks’ first home console. Others might look back on “Super Smash Bros. Brawl” as their first fighting game, which was released in 2008 for the Nintendo Wii. You may be a fan of “Smash 4” for the WiiU, or perhaps you didn’t get into Smash until its most recent version, “Ultimate”, came out in 2018. It’s possible that you might have had the original “Smash 64” game for the N64.

