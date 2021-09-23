Josh Jacobs (ankle) registers DNP for Raiders again
Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (ankle) did not practice again Thursday. Jacobs appeared briefly in a non-contact jersey, but logged a DNP for a second straight practice. He will have a decent shot at playing on Sunday if he can get in at least a limited session on Friday. Kenyan Drake played 71% of the snaps and recorded 13 combined carries and targets with Jacobs sidelined in Week 2, but Peyton Barber siphoned away 13 carries.www.numberfire.com
Comments / 0