New Threats Emerge In Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak DLC, Coming To Switch Summer 2022

Star Wars: Hunters will be released in 2022 for Nintendo Switch, and mobile devices in 2022, Zynga has confirmed. The free to play team based multiplayer game was first revealed earlier this year during a Nintendo Direct with a view to have the game released in 2021. However, the latest teaser trailer for Star Wars: Hunters confirmed that the game would instead be released next year. You can check out the new teaser below which shows a battle taking place in an arena while a crowd cheers on. The trailer does not show any gameplay, some footage was released at the Apple Event the other day, and you can see it straight after the cinematic trailer. Star Wars: Hunters is set after the Galactic Empire falls. Some of the characters are shown in the trailer and they are the dark side warrior Rieve, the Mandalorian known as Aran Tal, and Grozz the Wookiee. You can find even more characters on the official site.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 11 DAYS AGO