City of Tyler to invest $342K into traffic signals, intersection improvements

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Wednesday Tyler City Council approved a $341,800 project to improve traffic signals and intersections across the city. Most of the funding will come from the Texas Department of Transportation and the federal government. Cameron Williams a city of Tyler traffic engineer says the provided funding from TxDOT and the federal government saved the city $2.1 million in construction costs. The project will consist of improvements to crosswalk improvements to New Copeland Road, the intersections of West Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd and Broadway Ave and Palace Ave. as well as the crosswalk of North Broadway and West 26th St.