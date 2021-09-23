CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Port Huron, MI

City officials provide storm damage update

rock1055.com
 4 days ago

Port Huron’s City Manager, Police and Fire chiefs updated the public on the damage from Wednesday’s severe storms. Fire Chief Corey Nicholson says his department responded to a handful of structure fires that afternoon and evening. A home near Glenwood and Erie suffered the most damage from the storms, including substantial smoke and fire damage on the first story and attic. Nicholson says all the homes that suffered fire damage are expected to be habitable. There were no injuries reported. City Manager James Freed says the largest issue currently facing the city is down power lines and tree limbs. He says hundreds of lines are down in the city and it will take through much of the day Friday until power can be restored. A full video of the press conference can be viewed at the link below.

www.rock1055.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
The Hill

GOP blocks debt limit hike, government funding

Senate Republicans on Monday evening blocked a measure to fund the government and suspend the debt ceiling, carrying through on their threat to not deliver votes for a Democratic measure to raise the government's borrowing limit. The vote tally was 48-50. Sixty votes were needed to advance the measure. No...
CONGRESS & COURTS
CBS News

Biden receives COVID-19 booster shot

President Biden urged Americans to get vaccinated against COVID-19 as he received his booster shot. In New York, thousands of hospital workers have been told to get vaccinated or be fired from their jobs. Errol Barnett reports.
PUBLIC HEALTH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Port Huron, MI
Government
Local
Michigan Government
City
Port Huron, MI
The Associated Press

2nd top Fed official to retire in wake of trading activity

WASHINGTON (AP) — Robert Kaplan will step down as president of the Federal Reserve Bank of Dallas early next month, the Dallas Fed announced Monday. Kaplan, 64, became the second senior Fed official to announce that he is resigning after ethics questions were raised this month over their trading activity in the financial markets.
BUSINESS
CBS News

Here are the workers now eligible for a COVID-19 booster shot

Workers whose jobs put them at high risk of exposure to COVID-19 are now eligible for COVID-19 booster shots, according to the latest guidance from the the Food and Drug Administration and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. A third dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine is also now...
PUBLIC HEALTH
CBS News

2021 Tony Awards: Complete list of winners and nominees

The 74th Tony Awards were held Sunday night, honoring the best achievements of the 2019-2020 Broadway season. The ceremony was originally scheduled for June 7, 2020, but was delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic, which shuttered Broadway for a year and a half. The show employed a unique format, beginning...
ENTERTAINMENT
CBS News

Biden urges passage of two key bills amid legislative "stalemate"

President Biden acknowledged Friday that Congress is "getting down to the hard spot" on negotiations over his massive social spending plan, as Democrats are navigating a deep divide between their moderate and progressive wings. Progressive Democrats want to delay the House vote scheduled Monday on the $1 trillion bipartisan infrastructure...
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
James Storm
CNN

It's a crucial week for Biden's agenda and Congress

Schumer promises "further action" this week to prevent a shutdown and default after bill fails. Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer harshly criticized Senate Republicans for blocking a House-passed bill to suspend the debt limit and avert a shutdown and he vowed that there will be further action taken this week, but did not outline a specific plan.
CONGRESS & COURTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy