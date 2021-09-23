CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Politics

'Post Reports' podcast: Hooked on a ceiling

Houston Chronicle
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the article"Post Reports" is the daily podcast from The Washington Post. Unparalleled reporting. Expert insight. Clear analysis. Everything you've come to expect from the newsroom of The Post - for your ears. - - - In this episode:. Deadlines are looming large for Congress. If policymakers fail to act, the United...

www.chron.com

Comments / 0

Related
Radio Online

Nielsen Report: Podcast Listening Goes Mainstream

Nielsen's Podcasting Today Report is out offering insights regarding listening trends while examining the correlation between podcast tune-in and category ad spend. It focuses on the listening habits of podcast audiences, as well as listenership trends, brand awareness, top-performing ads, diverse listenership data, trends during COVID and more. The rise...
MARKETS
aba.com

Podcast: Breaking Down the Tax Reporting Proposal and Its Path in Congress

The fight on Capitol Hill over the Biden administration’s controversial tax proposal is likely to go on for another four to six weeks, and the proposal may continue to be raised after that, according to ABA EVP James Ballentine. On the latest episode the ABA Banking Journal Podcast — sponsored by S&P Global Market Intelligence — Ballentine joins ABA’s Rob Nichols and John Kinsella to dig into the details of the proposal and its legislative outlook.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Best Life

If You're Unvaccinated, the White House Has a New Warning for You

Even in the face of the Delta variant, a growing body of evidence shows that being vaccinated is an effective way to protect yourself from COVID-19—especially in preventing death or hospitalization from the disease. Recently, full approval of the Pfizer vaccine from the U.S. Food & Drug Administration (FDA) led to a surge in new mandates to be put in place by local officials, making the shots a requirement to enter certain businesses such as bars, restaurants, theaters, and gyms. But while such changes have so far been limited to the city or state level, the White House has made it clear that a major set of changes is coming very soon and warning that those who are unvaccinated may feel the effects.
U.S. POLITICS
Vanity Fair

Lindsey Graham Was Convinced Biden Had Won the Election Well Before January 6

In the immediate aftermath of the 2020 election, the results seemed self-evident: Joe Biden had won out, thanks in no small part to narrow blue margins in Arizona and Georgia. But for many Donald Trump supporters, historic fraud was afoot. These convictions, false though they were, resulted in a Republican-led pressure campaign against state figureheads like Georgia secretary of state Brad Raffensperger, who told The Washington Post at the time that he had heard from members of his own party who seemed to imply that he might somehow produce a different electoral result.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
Daily Mail

Secretary of State Antony Blinken appears baffled as GOP lawmaker asks him questions about Hunter Biden during congressional hearing on Afghanistan

Secretary of State Antony Blinken faced at least one question he was not expecting when he appeared before Congress on Monday to discuss Afghanistan: Had he handed over documents about Hunter Biden and his dealings in Ukraine to the FBI?. Republican Rep. Scott Perry used his five minutes of time...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Post Reports#The Washington Post
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Congress
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Podcast
Daily Mail

Biden administration to send out shutdown guidance TODAY as Democrats scramble to pass stop gap spending measure and raise the debt ceiling as government funding runs out in one week

President Joe Biden's Office of Management and Budget is due to release shutdown guidance Thursday - a week before the government shuts down if Congress doesn't pass a funding bill. OMB's spokesperson Abdullah Hasan told Punchbowl News that 'prudent management requires that the government plan for the possibility of a...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Axios

Biden's big bet backfires

President Biden bit off too much, too fast in trying to ram through what would be the largest social expansion in American history, top Democrats privately say. Why it matters: At the time Biden proposed it, he had his mind set on a transformational accomplishment that would put him in the pantheon of FDR and JFK.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Axios

Senate GOP pushes DOJ to roll back Trump oversight rule

Senate Republicans want the Justice Department to roll back Trump-era restrictions on congressional oversight criticized at the time as an attempt to insulate the Trump administration from Democratic investigators, Axios has learned. Why it matters: While some Republicans spoke out against the DOJ guidance at the time, it was mostly...
CONGRESS & COURTS
AFP

How the US debt limit became 'a hostage that's worth ransoming'

A decade ago, a standoff between Democrats and Republicans over increasing the United States' authority to borrow brought the country days away from a default and caused a major ratings agency to downgrade its credit for the first time. In the aftermath, top Senate Republican Mitch McConnell described the debt limit to The Washington Post as "a hostage that's worth ransoming," and a decade later, it's in captivity once again. The ceiling on how much debt the United States can take on is the subject of fierce negotiations in Washington between Democrats who control Congress but can't rally enough votes to increase it unilaterally, and Republicans who refuse to vote for any increase at all. The dispute has unusually high stakes because absent an increase, the United States could default on its bills in October, likely devastating its economy and undercutting a pillar of the international financial system.
U.S. POLITICS

Comments / 0

Community Policy