Nuggets’ Michael Porter Jr. on contract extension: “When it’s supposed to happen, it’ll happen”

By Mike Singer
Denver Post
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOnly a few days from the start of Nuggets training camp, Michael Porter Jr. isn’t thinking about anything but basketball. At least that’s what the Nuggets star forward claimed Thursday, as the deadline for an early contract extension inched closer. The Nuggets have until the start of the season to reach a deal with the 23-year-old or he’ll enter next summer as a restricted free agent.

