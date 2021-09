Coming into the 2021 season, there were plenty of reasons for optimism about the hiring of Mike Yurcich given his track record of success at his former stops. However, there were also reasons for concern. How would the team respond to learning and running its third offense in three years? Would the offensive personnel fit what Yurcich wanted to do? And most importantly, would Yurcich be able to maximize Sean Clifford's talent and take advantage of some loaded skill position rooms?

NFL ・ 7 DAYS AGO