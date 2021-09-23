CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLB

Aviators’ have date(s) with OC Dodgers at Las Vegas Ballpark beginning Thursday

By Ron Futrell
8newsnow.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLAS VEGAS (KLAS) – As the major league Dodgers are in the middle of a playoff run, their minor league counterparts are visiting Las Vegas Ballpark for a special 5-game series beginning Thursday. The ninth and final homestand of the 2021 season will feature five games against the Dodgers from Thursday-Monday, September 23-27 and all games will begin at 7:05 p.m. except for the matinee contest on Sunday, September 26 at 12:05 p.m.

www.8newsnow.com

Comments / 0

Related
FanSided

Dodgers: Max Scherzer clearly ‘furious’ after Clayton Kershaw single

Max Scherzer was getting along just fine, grabbing all the accolades in Dodgers Land, until Clayton Kershaw had to storm through those double doors off the IL and ruin things for him in his Monday night return. Very unfair!. With Rams QB Matthew Stafford in attendance (he knows Kershaw from…uh…bowling...
MLB
FanSided

This Yankees-Dodgers Cody Bellinger trade could actually work

What’s the harm of adding one underperforming swing-and-miss slugger to the New York Yankees, anyway?. We kid. We kid because we love. Love and hate. In 2019, Aaron Judge, Mookie Betts and Cody Bellinger were the gold standard for big-league outfielders. Bellinger, though, might’ve been the most promising of the bunch — promoted as a power threat in 2017, he had completely rounded out his game to take advantage of his violent uppercut swing, posting a .305 batting average and .406 OBP alongside his 47 home runs.
MLB
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Nevada State
ClutchPoints

Dodgers take another painful blow with latest Dave Roberts update

Danny Duffy likely would not get to pitch for the Los Angeles Dodgers this season after all. According to Dave Roberts, the team is shutting down the southpaw for the remainder of the 2021 season, as Duffy continues to struggle recovering from an upper-body injury, per Mike DiGiovanna of the Los Angeles Times.
MLB
reviewjournal.com

Ex-Las Vegas broadcaster writes book on Dodgers’ title season

Tim Neverett played baseball at Emerson College in Boston, whose notable alumni include TV host Jay Leno, TV producer Norman Lear, actor Henry Winkler, comedians Denis Leary and Steven Wright, and scene-stealing Jennifer Coolidge, who portrayed Stifler’s mom in “American Pie.”. But as far as Neverett knows, none of his...
MLB
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Las Vegas Ballpark#The Aviators#Professional Baseball#Oc Dodgers#Klas
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
MLB
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
FanSided

Nolan Arenado expresses “love” for St. Louis Cardinals

Once again, Nolan Arenado expressed his love for the St. Louis Cardinals. There are no indications that Nolan Arenado will opt out of his contract after the 2021 season. But the question of whether he will do so following after the 2022 season looms as a realistic possibility if the St. Louis Cardinals are not contending for a World Series.
MLB
FanSided

Braves: 3 players the organization ruined in 2021

The Atlanta Braves are on track for another NL East crown, but that doesn’t mean everything has been positive in the 2021 campaign. Some players are beyond saving, while others struggle in part because they’re placed in less-than-ideal situations. The Braves, like most teams, have made their fair share of mistakes in the 2021 season, especially early on.
MLB

Comments / 0

Community Policy