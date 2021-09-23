Aviators’ have date(s) with OC Dodgers at Las Vegas Ballpark beginning Thursday
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) – As the major league Dodgers are in the middle of a playoff run, their minor league counterparts are visiting Las Vegas Ballpark for a special 5-game series beginning Thursday. The ninth and final homestand of the 2021 season will feature five games against the Dodgers from Thursday-Monday, September 23-27 and all games will begin at 7:05 p.m. except for the matinee contest on Sunday, September 26 at 12:05 p.m.www.8newsnow.com
