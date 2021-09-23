Lindsey Graham Defends Horseback Border Agents, Says Border Is 'Under Siege'
Graham called Democratic criticism of border patrol agents fending off Haitian migrants "the most inhumane thing going on right now in America."www.newsweek.com
Seems this entire administration is anti law and order. Be it the military, the police, the national guard..and border patrol..and are we also missing the sky marshals?
