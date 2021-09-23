CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lindsey Graham Defends Horseback Border Agents, Says Border Is 'Under Siege'

By Aila Slisco
 4 days ago
Graham called Democratic criticism of border patrol agents fending off Haitian migrants "the most inhumane thing going on right now in America."

Comments / 3

Carol Albertson
2d ago

Seems this entire administration is anti law and order. Be it the military, the police, the national guard..and border patrol..and are we also missing the sky marshals?

