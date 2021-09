Late afternoon and into the early evening on September 10, the Montana Department of Transportation had striping crews out working. Caution cones lined US Highway 2 from Chinook to East of Zurich to make motorists aware of the wet paint and to stay off the road's shoulder. Periodic signage also asked motorists to not cross wet lines. As striping took place throughout the 24 mile project from Chinook to the Milk River Bridge at Fort Belknap, travelers experienced short delays as they came up behind the striping operations until the equipment could pull to side of the roadway.

BLAINE COUNTY, MT ・ 12 DAYS AGO