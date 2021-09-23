AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – Jason Boyett is back to talk about his latest guest on “Hey Amarillo.”. A conversation with Jeremy Bradford, Vice President of Development at the Hope to Opportunities Foundation, which supports Advo Companies. Bradford shares with host Jason Boyett about how Advo provides training, work opportunities and residential housing for individuals with intellectual disabilities. A veteran of nonprofit work in the Metroplex area before returning to Amarillo, Bradford discovered our city to be a “hidden gem” of philanthropy. This episode is sponsored by NCW, the Amarillo EnterPrize Challenge, and Amarillo’s WIC Nutrition Program.