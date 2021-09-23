CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Safety

Arrest warrant issued for Brian Laundrie, boyfriend of Gabby Petito

By Barnini Chakraborty, Jerry Dunleavy
WashingtonExaminer
WashingtonExaminer
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=10ZSx7_0c69Hjya00

An arrest warrant has been issued for Brian Laundrie following the death of his girlfriend Gabby Petito, whose body was found at a Wyoming campsite over the weekend.

"On September 22, 2021, the U.S. District Court of Wyoming issued a federal arrest warrant for Brian Christopher Laundrie pursuant to a Federal Grand Jury indictment related to Mr. Laundrie’s activities following the death of Gabrielle Petito," the FBI said in a statement on Thursday.

"While this warrant allows law enforcement to arrest Mr. Laundrie, the FBI and our partners across the country continue to investigate the facts and circumstances of Ms. Petito's homicide," said FBI Denver Special Agent in Charge Michael Schneider. "We urge individuals with knowledge of Mr. Laundrie's role in this matter or his current whereabouts to contact the FBI."

Laundrie has been missing for nearly a week after his parents said he went for a hike Friday but never returned.

The online docket for the U.S. District Court for the District of Wyoming shows an indictment against Laundrie was filed and an arrest warrant issued on Wednesday, but it was sealed by the judge at the request of prosecutors. The Justice Department asked for the indictment to be unsealed Thursday, and it appears to have been posted online sometime Thursday evening.

The indictment states that from Aug. 30 through Sept. 1, Laundrie “knowingly and with intent to defraud, used one or more unauthorized access devices” — specifically a Capital One debit card and a Capital One personal identification number to access two bank accounts, spending $1,000 or more over the course of those few days.

Acting U.S. Attorney Robert Murray and Assistant U.S. Attorney Nicole Romine signed a motion to unseal the case on Thursday, telling the court “law enforcement has articulated a reasonable belief that unsealing the indictment will assist in locating” Laundrie, and “the government has no reason to believe that unsealing the indictment will create any public safety or investigative concern.”

Chief U.S. Magistrate Court Judge Kelly Rankin granted the motion and unsealed the case on Thursday. The decision was first spotted by George Washington University's Seamus Hughes.

Investigators spent hours searching Laundrie's Florida home this week, questioning his parents, talking to neighbors, and collecting evidence to help them piece together what happened during the couple's fateful cross-country road trip.

Authorities also searched the Carlton Reserve, a rugged 24,565-acre wilderness reserve in Sarasota County, Florida, on the Gulf Coast near the couple's home in North Port.

On Wednesday, a team of "highly trained underwater specialists" arrived at the reserve to "search for evidence of crimes and victims of drowning, water accidents, and foul play," the Sarasota Sheriff's Office wrote on its website.

Petito and Laundrie left for their monthslong trip on July 22 from New York and made stops in Colorado and Utah . Petito was last seen on Aug. 24, when she and Laundrie checked out of a hotel in Salt Lake City.

Her mother, Nicole Schmidt, said she last heard from her daughter on Aug. 25 when Petito told her they were headed to Wyoming.

Petito's parents, who live on Long Island, New York, reported her missing on Sept. 11 after not hearing from her for two weeks.

On Tuesday, the FBI confirmed the remains of a person found in Wyoming over the weekend were Petito.

Teton County Coroner Brent Blue’s initial determination for the manner of death is homicide. The cause of death remains pending final autopsy results, the FBI added.

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

Ex-host of America's Most Wanted alleges Brian Laundrie's parents lied he was at their Florida home to buy him more time to escape

Brian Laundrie’s parents lied to authorities when they said their son returned home to Florida last week after the disappearance of his fiancée, Gabby Petito, according to former America’s Most Wanted host John Walsh. Walsh accused Christopher Laundrie; his wife, Roberta Laundrie; and their attorney, Steven Bertolino, of staging a...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Colorado State
State
Florida State
State
Utah State
Rolling Stone

Autopsy Confirms Gabby Petito’s Death, Lists Initial Cause of Death as Homicide

An autopsy has confirmed that a body found in Grand Teton National Park does belong to “van life” blogger Gabrielle “Gabby” Petito. The FBI’s Denver office confirmed the news on Twitter, writing “Teton County Coroner Dr. Brent Blue confirmed the remains are those of Gabrielle Venora Petito, date of birth March 19, 1999. Coroner Blue’s initial determination for the manner of death is homicide. The cause of death remains pending final autopsy results.” Teton County Coroner Dr. Brent Blue confirmed the remains are those of Gabrielle Venora Petito, date of birth March 19, 1999. Coroner Blue’s initial determination for the manner of...
CELEBRITIES
Outsider.com

‘America’s Most Wanted’ Host John Walsh Says Brian Laundrie’s Family ‘Bought Him Time’ To Flee Authorities

John Walsh, the former host of America’s Most Wanted, is wondering whether the family of Brian Laundrie bought him time to allow him to escape authorities. Eight days ago (Sept. 14), the parents of Brian Laundrie wouldn’t allow police to speak to their son. This was when his fiancée, Gabby Petito, still was missing. Authorities discovered her body this past Sunday. Laundrie still is a person of interest in the case.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Brian Christopher
People

Man Heard Gabby Petito Ask Brian Laundrie 'Why Do You Have to Be So Mean?' During Dispute

A man who witnessed the Aug. 12 argument between Gabby Petito and fiancé Brian Laundrie in Moab, Utah, told police at the time that "something seemed off." According to a recently released written statement, the witness, identified only as Chris, told Moab police he was outside the Moonflower Community Cooperative near Arches National Park when he saw the couple in the middle of "some sort of dispute," KSTU reports.
MOAB, UT
Outsider.com

Gabby Petito Case: Woman Posts Tragic Message with Photo of Gabby Petito on Laundrie Family’s Lawn

“I was here once.” Someone has put up a heartbreaking memorial for Gabby Petito in the front lawn of the Laundrie’s Florida residence, as footage shows. “Our producer Donna is at the house while we are at the reserve. She sent me this video – someone posted pictures on the Laundrie’s front lawn with the words “I was here once,” posts News Nation Now correspondent Brian Entin on Twitter mid-Friday.
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Man jailed for suffocating ex-girlfriend to death in suitcase he abandoned by roadside

A man who tied up his ex-girlfriend inside a suitcase and left her to suffocate to death by the side of a road in Connecticut has been sentenced to 30 years in prison.Javier Da Silva Rojas, 26, from Queens, New York, pled guilty last year to one count of kidnapping resulting in death for his savage attack on 24-year-old Valerie Reyes, a book shop worker and aspiring tattoo artist.At a sentencing hearing in White Plains on Thursday, Ms Reyes’ mother Norma Sanchez called Da Silva a “selfish, greedy and soulless person” who “deserve[s] nothing but pain and rejection”.Da Silva...
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fbi#The U S District Court#Fbi Denver Special Agent#The Justice Department
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Bossip

#ShaniceYoung Black Woman Fatally Shot At Her Baby Shower While Nine Months Pregnant, Ex-Boyfriend Arrested

31-year-old Shanice Young was shot in the head in Harlem, New York. She was nine months pregnant and weeks away from giving birth to her third child. In fact, she had been walking home from her own baby shower when she was shot right in front of her daughter. Now, police are looking for a suspected shooter who is believed to be Young's ex-boyfriend.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
wbap.com

Texas Rioter Sentenced To 50 Years

New Boston (AP) – A Texas man linked to the “boogaloo” movement who live-streamed threats to kill police during the January 6 riot at the U.S. capitol was sentenced Friday to 50 years in prison after being convicted of attempted murder of a peace officer. The Texarkana Gazette reports a jury in Bowie County found 38 year old Aaron Caleb Swenson guilty of attempted capital murder of a peace officer, and found that he’d violated the Texas Hate Crimes Act. On Wednesday, before testimony began before the judge, Swenson pleaded guilty to terroristic threatening and evading arrest.
TEXAS STATE
The Independent

Why has Sabina Nessa’s murder not dominated the news? Take a wild guess

In the past few days we have woken up to devastating news every morning – the senseless murders of bright young women gone too soon; dreams and aspirations abruptly brought to a tragic end.Gabrielle Petito’s remains were discovered in Wyoming; the gut-wrenching Killmarsh murders; and then Sabina Nessa. The 28-year-old primary school teacher is believed to have been murdered as she walked home on Saturday afternoon, her body found near a community centre in south east London. Her case, of course, bears a painful resemblance to Sarah Everard’s murder six months ago.While all three stories make for grim reading and...
PUBLIC SAFETY
WashingtonExaminer

WashingtonExaminer

Washington, DC
145K+
Followers
51K+
Post
90M+
Views
ABOUT

News about the White House, Congress and the Federal Government

 https://www.washingtonexaminer.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy