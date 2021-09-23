CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Synthetic biology company Zymergen to cut 120 jobs after 1st product falters

By Ron Leuty
San Francisco Business Times
 4 days ago
Zymergen, which went public in April in a half-billion IPO, said it is conducting a "full assessment" of its target markets.

fox35orlando.com

J&J COVID-19 booster 94% effective 2 months after 1st shot, company says

Johnson & Johnson’s booster dose of its vaccine was found to be 94% effective against symptomatic COVID-19 in the United States when administered two months after the first shot, the company announced on Tuesday. The company shared new data from its late-stage clinical trial, which also showed that the J&J...
INDUSTRY
Axios

Synthetic biology leader Ginkgo Bioworks goes public

Ginkgo Bioworks — a Boston-based company that wants to make biology as easy to program as a computer — began trading on Friday after going public via a SPAC. Why it matters: Ginkgo's multibillion-dollar offering is a milestone in the maturation of synthetic biology from a science to a true industry.
INDUSTRY
Fast Company

Synthetic biology’s biggest cheerleader takes his company public

Sitting in his living room in a white lounge chair, Ginkgo Bioworks CEO Jason Kelly is holding up a worn copy of Michael Crichton’s Jurassic Park. “I was like, I’ve got to nerd out. I haven’t read Jurassic Park since I was 12,” he says. The rereading of Jurassic Park...
BUSINESS
Benzinga

CureVac Shares Fall After Cutting COVID-19 Vaccine Production Plans

CureVac BV (NASDAQ: CVAC) has canceled contract manufacturing deals for its experimental COVID-19 vaccine with two prospective partners. The Company would terminate agreements with Celonic Group and Wacker, but existing production deals with Rentschler Biopharma and Novartis AG (NYSE: NVS) would remain unchanged. "The continuous increase in mRNA manufacturing capacity...
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
wvih.com

Company Bringing Quality Jobs To Jeffersonville

A business park in Jeffersonville, Indiana continues to offer more quality employment opportunities. Communications Test Design, Inc. joins more than 50 businesses near River Ridge Parkway. The company is looking to hire 1,000 people, with wages well over $22 per hour, according to Jeffersonville Mayor Mike Moore. The Pennsylvania-based company...
JEFFERSONVILLE, IN
San Francisco Business Times

Here's how this Palo Alto startup is helping cloud developers answer their technical questions

For some questions, you need the advice of an expert. But for many technical questions, it can be hard to find the right expert or the precise answer. Oftentimes, developers search Google, comb online discussion forums or try to get help from whatever support service is offered by the development software they're using, said Robin Purohit, CEO and co-founder of Peritus.ai Inc. But such efforts typically yield far more misses than hits. Even on the top technical forums, only about a third of developer questions get answered at all and only 20 percent are answered within the first day.
COMPUTERS
