COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Following Wednesday’s dog attack in Phenix City, that left a man dead, an animal behaviorist is letting people know, what you can do if you find yourself face-to-face with an aggressive K-9. Kristi Parish, an animal behaviorist in Columbus, says do not run away. She told News Leader 9, dogs will think it’s a game and start to chase you if you run. According to her, you want to stand still, almost like a tree, and be sure not to look the dog in the eye. Parish said, if you do that most of the time the dog will not attack you.

COLUMBUS, GA ・ 3 DAYS AGO