NHL

Toews practices with Blackhawks on 1st day of training camp

By JAY COHEN
Huron Daily Tribune
 4 days ago

CHICAGO (AP) — Jonathan Toews is skating again. He is practicing with the Chicago Blackhawks, just like he did before he missed all of last season. He is smiling and joking around with his teammates again. The rest of the questions, the ones about opening night and returning to form...

