Kirill Kaprizov and his agent finally must have realized how limited their leverage really was in negotiations with the Wild. After months of stops and starts, the winger agreed to a five-year, $45 million deal with the Wild on Tuesday. The Wild had started negotiations by making an eight-year offer to Kaprizov, but Kaprizov’s camp balked at the length of that offer and was believed to be seeking a three-year deal that would have walked him into free agency.

NHL ・ 6 DAYS AGO