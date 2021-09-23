CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Golf

2021 Ryder Cup: Tee Times, Pairings for Friday Morning Foursomes

By Morning Read Staff
Sports Illustrated
Sports Illustrated
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2nIiUU_0c69Dxwg00

The pandemic-delayed 2021 Ryder Cup at Whistling Straits in Wisconsin is about to begin.

The Americans and captain Steve Stricker seek to win the cup back from the Europeans and captain Padraig Harrington. The Europeans rolled to a 17 ½-10 ½ rout in 2018 at Le Golf National. They would retain the cup in case of a tie. The Americans need at least 14-1/2 points to win it back.

Here are the pairings and tee times for Friday morning (all times Central). There are four points at stake:

2021 Ryder Cup Tee Times, Pairings for Friday Morning Foursomes

7:05 a.m.: Jon Rahm and Sergio Garcia vs. Jordan Spieth and Justin Thomas

7:21 a.m.: Paul Casey and Viktor Hovland vs. Dustin Johnson and Collin Morikawa

7:37 a.m.: Lee Westwood and Matt Fitzpatrick vs. Brooks Koepka and Daniel Berger

7:53 a.m.: Rory McIlroy and Ian Poulter vs. Patrick Cantlay and Xander Schaueffle

2021 Ryder Cup Tee Times for Friday Afternoon Fourball

The pairings for these matches must be turned in by 11:25 a.m. and will be announced soon after. Afternoon fourball matches will be at 12:10, 12:26, 12:42 and 12:58 p.m.

2021 Ryder Cup Tee Times for Saturday Morning Foursomes

Pairings have to be in up to one hour after play on Friday and will be announced shortly after that. Matches are at 7:05, 7:21, 7:37 and 7:53 a.m.

2021 Ryder Cup Tee Times for Saturday Afternoon Fourball

Pairings must be in by 11:25 a.m. Saturday. Matches will be at 12:10, 12:26, 12:42 and 12:58 p.m.

2021 Ryder Cup Tee Times for Sunday Singles

Order of play must be turned in no later than one hour after play on Saturday. Singles matches will tee off every 11 minutes from 11:04 to 1:05 p.m.

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Golf World Reacts To Significant Tiger Woods News

Tiger Woods has been keeping things pretty close to the vest in regards to his recovery and his future in the sport. The 15-time major champion was in a serious car accident in Southern California in late February. He’s since undergone multiple surgeries and months of rehab. This week, the...
GOLF
CBS Sports

2020 Ryder Cup: Brooks Koepka unintentionally reveals United States team's biggest problem

You could fill up the Library of Congress with theories about why the United States has lost seven of the last nine Ryder Cups. No idea is off limits, no scenario too fanciful. From scripting to spin rates to improper pods to incompatible psychological test scores, if a reason is tangentially plausible, it has been floated by those who watch, follow and obsess over the Ryder Cup.
GOLF
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Wisconsin State
The Spun

Paige Spiranac Has A Blunt Message For The PGA Tour

Earlier today, the PGA Tour announced it would be banning fans who yell “Brooksie” toward Bryson DeChambeau when he’s on the course. DeChambeau has expressed his displeasure with this heckling, given the mutual animosity between him and Brooks Koepka. You can count golf social media personality and PointsBet contributor Paige...
GOLF
Larry Brown Sports

Paige Spiranac weighs in on PGA Tour’s odd new fan policy

Paige Spiranac weighed in on Tuesday on the PGA Tour’s new fan policy against taunting Bryson DeChambeau. The PGA Tour announced that fans will not be allowed to yell “Brooksie!” at DeChambeau. Fans could be ejected for taunting DeChambeau by calling him the nickname of his rival, Brooks Koepka. Spiranac,...
GOLF
The Independent

Ryder Cup 2021: USA show supremacy despite Europe’s Spanish march

It began with a spritz of blue. Jon Rahm and Sergio Garcia, the Spanish duo out to evoke an emotionally charged history, led from the front, took the ascendancy and never faltered against a formidable US pairing of Jordan Spieth and Justin Thomas. But what followed on the opening morning of the foursomes, as the Ryder Cup finally got underway at a soft and sunlit Whistling Straits, soon amounted to a crimson bloodbath.The session ended 3-1 in Team USA’s favour, but the emphatic nature of those individual points confirmed a truth Padraig Harrington will have feared. The immense quality...
GOLF
golfmonthly.com

What Is Daniel Berger’s Net Worth?

Daniel Berger’s net worth is estimated at around $12 million. He comes from a sporting family. His grandmother Roslyn ‘Cookie’ Swift Berger, was a top amateur golfer who was inducted into the Greater Buffalo, New York Sports Hall of Fame in 2000. His father was at one stage ranked the 7th best tennis player in the world.
TENNIS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jordan Spieth
golfmagic.com

Steve Stricker: I'll give Brooks Koepka a JINGLE ahead of Ryder Cup

Everything for the Ryder Cup has been finalised apart from one thing: Will Brooks Koepka make the team?. The big-hitting American injured his left wrist at the Tour Championship at East Lake a few weeks ago. He was hitting a wedge but immediately dropped the club after impact, uplifting what...
GOLF
IN THIS ARTICLE
#2021 Ryder Cup#Whistling Straits#Americans#Europeans#Ryder Cup Tee Times
blackchronicle.com

2021 Ryder Cup scores, results, takeaways: Dustin Johnson quietly emerges as U.S. MVP, Jon Rahm drives Europe

SHEBOYGAN, Wis. — Justin Thomas and Jordan Spieth went out third in Saturday morning foursomes as the United States went for Europe’s heart in the third session of the event. After building a 6-2 lead on Day 1, both teams knew that a big U.S. performance in the morning would mean the 43rd Ryder Cup was effectively over. Spieth delivered what may be remembered as the knockout blow, and the U.S. got the 3-1 session win it needed. A 2-2 split in the afternoon four-ball sessions put the Americans up 11-5, a score upon which they will likely never look back.
GOLF
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Golf
NewsBreak
Sports
New York Post

Ryder Cup morning round pairings: Jordan Spieth, Justin Thomas to go off first

SHEBOYGAN, Wis. — The pairings for the first Friday morning foursomes (alternate shot) matches of the 43rd Ryder Cup are in. Jon Rahm, the No. 1-ranked player in the world, and Sergio Garcia, who by himself has accounted for as many career points (25 ½) as the entire 2021 U.S. team, will play the Americans’ power duo of Justin Thomas and Jordan Spieth in the first match.
GOLF
Sports Illustrated

Sports Illustrated

15K+
Followers
12K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Deliver premier journalism and give unparalleled perspective on the world of sports.

Comments / 0

Community Policy